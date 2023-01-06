Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
LIHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
Wave 3
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
Wave 3
Volunteers of America Mid-States announce expansion of Freedom House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) announced the expansion of their Freedom House and the start of Project Strong on Friday. VOA joined Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, the Regional President of Humana Jeb Duke, Secretary of Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander and Senate President Robert Stivers in Frankfort to make the announcement.
Wave 3
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
Wave 3
Manual High School students win nationwide Congressional App Challenge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide app development contest recognized by U.S. Congress. On Friday, former Ky. Congressman John Yarmuth appeared at the school to present awards to four juniors who participated in the Congressional App Challenge.
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
Wave 3
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Wave 3
Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve been reporting on it for months now that people have been going to their mailboxes to find nothing. This is happening on a regular basis as we still get phone calls from viewers who have been waiting to get things like their bills from the United States postal service.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Wave 3
TSA to hold Louisville hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
Wave 3
United States Marshals arrest wanted child molester in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
Wave 3
Greater Louisville Inc. says 2023 looking good for job-seekers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to figures compiled by Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), there were more than 19,000 job postings as of December, indicating a strong recovery as the local economy emerged from the pandemic. Average hourly wages grew 19% compared to wages before the pandemic. ”We have a relatively...
Louisville animal shelter loses no-kill status
More than 7,000 animals entered the shelter in 2021, and officials took in nearly 6,300 cats and dogs in the first 10 months of 2022, according to a city report.
Wave 3
LIVE: Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is set to introduce the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning at 10 a.m. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said.
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
Wave 3
Louisville sees violent start to the New Year
