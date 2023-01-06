ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

LIHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Volunteers of America Mid-States announce expansion of Freedom House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) announced the expansion of their Freedom House and the start of Project Strong on Friday. VOA joined Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, the Regional President of Humana Jeb Duke, Secretary of Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander and Senate President Robert Stivers in Frankfort to make the announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Wave 3

Manual High School students win nationwide Congressional App Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide app development contest recognized by U.S. Congress. On Friday, former Ky. Congressman John Yarmuth appeared at the school to present awards to four juniors who participated in the Congressional App Challenge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TSA to hold Louisville hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

United States Marshals arrest wanted child molester in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Greater Louisville Inc. says 2023 looking good for job-seekers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to figures compiled by Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), there were more than 19,000 job postings as of December, indicating a strong recovery as the local economy emerged from the pandemic. Average hourly wages grew 19% compared to wages before the pandemic. ”We have a relatively...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIVE: Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is set to introduce the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning at 10 a.m. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville sees violent start to the New Year

Louisville sees violent start to the New Year
LOUISVILLE, KY

