Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills Northampton County Man Using Generator, 71
A Northampton County man using a generator after a power outage died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning on Christmas Day. Joel. S. Kotulka, 71, was found unresponsive at his home on the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township around 7:50 p.m., Coroner Zachary R. Lysek said Thursday. Kotulka...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, woman critical after being rescued from house fire in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from a fire that broke out in Kensington Monday morning. Fire crews found the man and woman in a seond-floor bedroom on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue around 7 a.m. Officials say the victim's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
Carbon monoxide kills Pa. man who’d lost power 2 days before Christmas
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Pennsylvania mom missing after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Police are looking for a missing Pennsylvania woman after they say she failed to pick up her son from the bus stop earlier this week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday by a “friend and business associate,” according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, which is […]
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say
WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Frankford bar shooting
The gunman opened fire inside Quinn's 2, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gunman Opened Fire At Neighbor's Allentown Home, Police Say
An Allentown man is charged with attempted murder after authorities say he fired a gun into a neighbor's home in Jordan Heights early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of North Jordan Street just after midnight on Jan. 7 for a reported shooting, the department said in a rel…
fox29.com
Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are searching for two female suspects accused of stealing a car with a passenger inside. Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon just before 6 p.m. Officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department responded to the Walmart on North...
fox29.com
300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
fox29.com
Stolen vehicle plunges 20 feet onto New Jersey home while fleeing police
NEW JERSEY - The driver of a reported stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and plunged down a 21-foot drop onto a house in an attempt to evade officers in New Jersey, according to police. North Caldwell police responded Sunday around 12:30 a.m. to the area of 52 Hilltop Drive...
Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA
Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
fox29.com
Friends, family of missing Montgomery County woman plea for help locating her
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The search continued Saturday for a Montgomery County mother who has been missing since Tuesday. Jennifer Brown’s friends and family came together for an emotional vigil to call on anyone who might where she is to come forward. Neighbors saw her outside of her home...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
