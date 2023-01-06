Read full article on original website
Doug Paquette
2d ago
they need to go to YDC...from what i hear there are only 6-10 kids in that whole facility
Reply
4
Johnny plumb
3d ago
nobody is safe from the filth apparently. first the closing of a day care because of the cities inability to control the animals, now a senior center is going to be destroyed all the while taking up police officers time to guard these animals. lock the filth up in valley street jail for warming shelters.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
Related
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
WMUR.com
Town of Alexandria becomes a recovery-friendly community
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — New Hampshire is aiming to have recovery-friendly workplaces throughout the state for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The small town of Alexandria is taking it a step further to make sure the entire community can help itself recover. “In the last four...
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares
TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 begins trip to Disneyland with police escort
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 received a special escort to Disneyland. On Saturday, New Boston police, New Hampshire State Police and Massachusetts State Police took an early morning trip to escort Nathan and his family to the airport. According to New Boston...
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Manchester opioid deaths, overdoses, reach pre-pandemic levels
NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, says that opioid deaths and overdoses reached pre-pandemic levels in their final 2022 report. Suspected opioid overdoses increased 22 percent during 2022 compared to 2021 and deaths were up 41 percent on a year-by-year basis. Those annual...
WMUR.com
Manchester opens Emergency Operations Center to help navigate homelessness problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester has opened its Emergency Operations Center to help deal with the city's growing homelessness issue. Manchester also plans to use a senior center as a warming shelter. Officials said the William Cashin Senior Activity Center will be open starting Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those who need it, but the hours will change week to week.
manchesterinklink.com
Planning Board renders decisions, Zoning to rehear request for 100 dwelling units at 1228-1230 Elm Street
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to zoningboard@manchesternh.gov.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
nhmagazine.com
Guide to Retirement Living: RiverWoods
When should people consider downsizing or moving into a 55-plus community or a retirement community?. Most people think of downsizing to a condominium, or to an over 55 community as a first step. While downsizing is good, and enables you to free yourself from home maintenance, I personally think moving to a CCRC is a much smarter move. You can live independently in a vibrant community with fewer chores and the added benefit of having your future long-term care settled.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Bouncing your way to fitness
Wednesday, January 11th — Tonight, Audrey Cox finds a couple of ways to help you get in shape that are downright fun! So if you're tired of treadmills and barbells, bounce this way!. Plus, we head to two restaurants that serve good food in a warm atmosphere. A Diz...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
WCVB
Restoration project in Lowell, Mass., works to connect with local community
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The century-old organ atChrist Church United in Lowell is undergoing restoration at the same time as the church building around it. The goal of both projects is to connect with the community in Lowell. Joseph Rotella, owner of Spencer Organ Company, is leading the restoration project. Work includes removing all of the pipes, cleaning them, and ensuring they play the correct notes.
WCAX
300-unit housing development proposed in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are in the works for a massive housing development in Brattleboro that officials say is much needed throughout the region. “We were one of the first preschools in the country for kids with disabilities,” said Chloe Learey, the Executive Director of the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.
WMUR.com
2023 FIRST Robotics competition kicks off in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of people came out to Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday for the launch of this year's FIRST Robotics competition. More than 3,o00 teams are participating in the annual competition and designing, programming and building robots to compete in a challenge. Participants around the world...
WMUR.com
Police continue to ask for public's help in search for Concord girl reported missing in 1968
CONCORD, N.H. — A 15-year-old Concord girl has been missing for more than 50 years and police are looking for anyone who had contact with the teen between December 1967 and January 1968, or anytime thereafter. Status: Missing person. City/town: Concord. Reported missing: Jan. 8, 1968. Janis Taylor was...
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
Comments / 9