Northampton County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bushkill Twp. man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator during power outage

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 71-year-old Northampton County man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator at his home, according to county Coroner Zachary Lysek. Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was discovered unresponsive in his garage on Dec. 25 where a running generator was being used, Lysek said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire

A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said. Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.
DOVER, NJ
fox29.com

300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
PennLive.com

Arson suspected in torching of Pa.’s birthplace

A Christmas Eve fire in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia is being investigated as a likely arson, according to Philly-area news stations. Philadelphia’s ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are reporting that the fire - which destroyed archives in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia’s historic district - appears to have been intentionally set, and an exterior entrance to the basement was discovered with its lock broken off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Driver hurt when machine falls off trailer, lands on SUV roof: police

A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
HIGH BRIDGE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

