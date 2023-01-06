Read full article on original website
FORECAST: Warmer air moves in for the start of the work week.
CLEVELAND — Weak high pressure slides in behind the exiting low for Monday. That should mean we see some sunshine for your Monday. Highs will climb back into the lower 40s. I would recommend you grab a coat when you leave the house Monday morning. Another weak weather disturbance...
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
What’s making Shoreway traffic even more dangerous: I-Team
An I-Team photographer dodged a wall of water on the side of I-90 at the Cleveland-Bratenahl border.
Repair work begins on broken water pipe, sinkhole after News 5 story
The ongoing leaking water pipe underneath a street that was profiled in a News 5 report Thursday evening was the target of a major repair effort that began early Friday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Blizzard Bandit’ breaks into bar in Summit County during winter storms
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the man caught on camera breaking into a local bar during last month’s winter storms. The break-in occurred at 3:12 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Brubraker’s Pub, located at 3939 Massillon Rd. #101 in...
Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD
RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Lakewood sweet shop closing right after Valentine’s Day
A beloved local sweet shop is soon closing its doors.
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events
CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
Cleveland Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last spoken to on Jan. 3, 2023.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
