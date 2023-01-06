ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

power98fm.com

Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School

It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Boundary discussions between Union, Mecklenburg may affect taxes, schools

MONROE – Union County Tax Administrator Vann Harrell said he anticipates difficult discussions if officials work with Mecklenburg County on sorting out boundaries that may affect property taxes, voting districts and where children go to school. Union County staff recommended commissioners pass a resolution Jan. 3 asking the state...
UNION COUNTY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WSOC Charlotte

Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
LANCASTER, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill

Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
fortmillsun.com

Mavis Tires & Brakes Opens Second Fort Mill Location

Mavis Tires & Brakes is now open at 419 Silver Ridge Road in Fort Mill, bringing affordable vehicle services to the community at its second location, according to a press release. ﻿ The business is inviting local drivers to stop by the new store for a free tire pressure and...
FORT MILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family

There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
ROCK HILL, SC

