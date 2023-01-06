Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
cn2.com
Catawba Regional Forum Covers Where Workers are Going and Why so Many Jobs are Vacant
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to new figures out on this Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 223,000 jobs in the month of December, but everywhere you look everyone is hiring which raises the question, where are the workers?. That question was the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Boundary discussions between Union, Mecklenburg may affect taxes, schools
MONROE – Union County Tax Administrator Vann Harrell said he anticipates difficult discussions if officials work with Mecklenburg County on sorting out boundaries that may affect property taxes, voting districts and where children go to school. Union County staff recommended commissioners pass a resolution Jan. 3 asking the state...
13,000+ Union Power customers without power near Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage was reported affecting thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The company reported the cause of the outage was due to a loss of delivery from Duke Energy that fed several of the local substations in Stanly and […]
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
WBTV
CMS students, some nonverbal, dropped off by school bus more than three hours after pickup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students at Highland Renaissance Academy in northeast Charlotte are concerned for the safety of their children after a negative school bus experience. “We don’t feel safe sending our kids to school it’s terrible,” CMS parent Natalie Johnson said. Johnson said her...
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
WBTV
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
WBTV
CMS parent claims child was removed from school bus because it was overcrowded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte dad wants answers after he says his eight-year-old was kicked off a bus Thursday morning, missing the day from school. The school district reportedly told him the bus was overcrowded. The man tells WBTV he dropped off his stepson at the bus stop, watched...
qcnews.com
Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
cn2.com
Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill
Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
fortmillsun.com
Mavis Tires & Brakes Opens Second Fort Mill Location
Mavis Tires & Brakes is now open at 419 Silver Ridge Road in Fort Mill, bringing affordable vehicle services to the community at its second location, according to a press release. The business is inviting local drivers to stop by the new store for a free tire pressure and...
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
