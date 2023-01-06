ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Sears Hometown Announces All Stores Are Closings & ‘Selling Off Bare Walls’ Amid Bankruptcy Chapter 11 Filling & Liquidation Sales

Sears Hometown store chain — a franchise-owned unit of Sears Holdings that specializes in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment — will be heavily reducing in 2023 with new liquidation sales and closures of “all Sears Hometown stores coast-to-coast,” according to an announcement on Searshometownstores.com. The statement noted that “every item in every store” is for sale and “all locations are selling off bare walls.” On Dec. 13, Sears Hometown announced it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to CNN. In total, 115 store closings will take place, due to a rise in inflation and disruptions in the global...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy

TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Ty D.

Sears Closure: All 115 Stores Shuttering – Prices Slashed by 40% – Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity!

Sears, the iconic American department store, has announced that it will be closing all 115 of its branches across the country. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr) The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month and has been holding a series of liquidation sales, with prices on goods being slashed by up to 40%. My December 13th Newsbreak article, “Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection - Closes 600 Stores in Three Years” is particularly relevant to this.
Sourcing Journal

United Furniture Caves to Bankruptcy Pressure

During a hearing in Mississippi bankruptcy court Friday, lawyers for Wells Fargo revealed they received a motion from United Furniture Industries, less than a half-hour before the session, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Frank Childers, attorney representing Wells Fargo, said the bank and other creditors seeking repayment from the defunct Mississippi-based furniture manufacturer needed more time to review UFI’s motion and requested a postponement of the hearing. “Based upon the short timing of filing, we would like more time to consult,” he said during the telephone hearing. Judge Selene D. Maddox, who presided over the hearing held in the United States Bankruptcy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce

Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
Matt Lillywhite

Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Sourcing Journal

Retail Facing ‘Exceptionally Tight’ Jobs Market

Retail still has a job-growth problem. December’s 223,000 new U.S. jobs outpaced estimates and drove the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, though the retail trade sector was essentially unchanged. “Employment in retail trade changed little in December,” according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday, noting a 9,000-job gain. The last time the sector improved was when August recorded 44,000 new. BLS said job growth in retail trade averaged 16,000 per month last year, less than half the average growth of 35,000 per month in 2021. “We estimate retail was supported by hiring pushed from...
NASDAQ

Costco December Net Sales, Comps Rise; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported Friday higher net sales and comparable sales for the month of December. For the retail month of December, net sales were $23.80 billion, an increase of 7.0 percent from $22.24 billion last year. Comparable sales grew 5.5 percent with a 6.2 percent increase...

