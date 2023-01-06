Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods
The city's antiquated sewers won't be saved by civic duty and Adopt-a-Drain - only major investments.
San Francisco's iconic Camera Obscura battered by storm
The 73-year-old attraction was pummeled by 51 mph gusts of wind, and it's about to face another round of storms.
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
Hike in California That Feels Like Switzerland Is Too Dreamy
It's just perfect this time of year.
New atmospheric river drenches SF Bay Area: What to know
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023. .Rain continuing this morning across the area. Multiple reports of. flooded roadways and stalled vehicles. Additional rain is forecast. to stream over the region this morning. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS...
San Francisco Bay Area replica makes Legoland California worth the trip
"They even included a Lego vineyard across the Lego Golden Gate Bridge in Lego Napa Valley."
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
How Much Rain Does California Need To Get Out of Drought?
Parts of Del Norte, Imperial and Riverside Counties in California are officially drought-free, with the current rain having possibly played a role.
Calif. storm updates: Officials advise some Bay Area residents to evacuate
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
Thursday Getaway: Flights to Hawaii as low as $99
We're also seeing SFO fares under $40 to other destinations.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in California?
Located on the upper Sacramento River in Shasta County, Shasta Lake is the largest man-made lake in California. Also known as Lake Shasta, this large man-made lake or reservoir has a surface area of around 30,000 acres. By acreage, Shasta Lake ranks as the 7th-largest lake in the state of California. That said, few lakes in California contain more water than Shasta Lake.
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
Las Vegas business using ‘virtual cashiers’ to make up for lack of workforce
The state of the workforce is forcing business owners in Las Vegas to get creative — and one owner is employing people from around the globe to fill vacancies.
