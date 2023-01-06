ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023. .Rain continuing this morning across the area. Multiple reports of. flooded roadways and stalled vehicles. Additional rain is forecast. to stream over the region this morning. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sancerresatsunset.com

Day Trips from Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in California?

Located on the upper Sacramento River in Shasta County, Shasta Lake is the largest man-made lake in California. Also known as Lake Shasta, this large man-made lake or reservoir has a surface area of around 30,000 acres. By acreage, Shasta Lake ranks as the 7th-largest lake in the state of California. That said, few lakes in California contain more water than Shasta Lake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco, CA
