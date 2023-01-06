Located on the upper Sacramento River in Shasta County, Shasta Lake is the largest man-made lake in California. Also known as Lake Shasta, this large man-made lake or reservoir has a surface area of around 30,000 acres. By acreage, Shasta Lake ranks as the 7th-largest lake in the state of California. That said, few lakes in California contain more water than Shasta Lake.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO