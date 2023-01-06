Read full article on original website
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Police: Bronx man faces multiple felony charges following Yonkers Marshalls shoplifting arrest
This was the second time this week he had been seen shoplifting and his 13th arrest to date.
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
VIDEO: Thief steals car from pump at Westbury gas station
A driver at a Westbury gas station had their high-end car stolen as he was filling up its tank Sunday morning, Nassau police say. Police say the suspect stole the 2022 Mercedes, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Freehold police: Woman’s wallet taken in distraction theft at grocery store
Police in Freehold are warning people to beware of their surroundings and keep their personal belongings close after a woman was robbed.
Police: Drug raid of Norwalk home leads to 3 arrests, gun with extended magazine
NORWALK — Police say officers seized a firearm with an extended magazine, a small amount of crack cocaine and less than $300 in cash from a home on Osborne Avenue while executing a search warrant Wednesday. Terrence Blake, deputy chief of operations for Norwalk police, said the search warrant...
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
Feds: Waterbury bank robber who spent 13 months at large sentenced to a year behind bars for escape
A Waterbury man who left a halfway house a month before his sentence was up and then spent 13 months at large before he was apprehended was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his escape, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Victor Ramos, 41, was sentenced Friday to 12...
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
Police: Man who killed West Haven barber arrested after 'lengthy standoff' in Waterbury
WEST HAVEN — A second man has been charged in the December 2021 fatal shooting of West Haven barber Carlos Gore Jr., according to police. Jarod Levi Brown, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday at a Waterbury home following a "lengthy standoff," West Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Buturla said.
Vernon man faces charge of enticing a minor
Members were holding Gregory Yount, 58, until police arrived. They provided police with several binders containing text messages between Yount and a fictitious 13-year old female, created by the organization.
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
