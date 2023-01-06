Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Hot Springs favorite Deluca’s Pizza heading to Little Rock
A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock as Deluca's Pizza announced plans for opening a new location later in the spring.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location
A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5. Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation. According to reports, this...
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years.
Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community. People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
Crowds flock to celebrate Eli the parrot's 50th birthday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is National Bird Day, and it was also a big day of celebration at the Museum of Discovery. Crowds flocked to the museum and gathered to see Eli, the lilac-crowned amazon parrot who was celebrating a milestone birthday!. Eli turned 50 years old, and...
Arkansas nursery expands hydroponic farming
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine farming almost anywhere and without soil— that's exactly what one Central Arkansas nursery has been focusing on. Hydroponic farming is a technique of growing that actually uses a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. A plant nursery in Little Rock, known as The...
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers
Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
onlyinark.com
Good Times at Mockingbird Bar & Tacos
In my humble option, every restaurant needs to have at least one standout dish–an item that sticks in your head long after leaving the establishment and brings you back through the doors soon after. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos in Little Rock’s South Main District has three: cheeseburgers, fries and smoked wings. It’s a pretty impressive feat, especially for a restaurant that changed ownership last year and is still finding its footing in a growing and competitive food community. And guess what? The tacos aren’t too shabby either, especially the carnitas, which come filled with tender, smoked pork shoulder and a smattering of chopped, raw onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla. Proteins like chorizo, beef, chicken and vegetarian options of shiitake rajas and street corn are also available.
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
aymag.com
The People Behind Your News: Mitch McCoy
KARK’s investigative reporter and breaking news anchor Mitch McCoy is well-versed in news and broadcasting, as well as its various methods of delivery. Now, after spending several years with KARK, McCoy is determined to use a wide swath of knowledge and experience to help those in Arkansas who struggle to stand up for themselves against the people who do them wrong.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
mysaline.com
Food truck owner claims racism after Benton water company shut them down
A food truck operating in the city limits of Benton, Arkansas said they were racially profiled after someone from the utility company shut them down. There is a lot to this story. I have attempted to gather all the info so you can decide. Let’s start with what the food truck is saying:
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
‘We shouldn’t have to live this way.’ North Little Rock apartment residents detail unsafe conditions; ownership group responds
People living at a North Little Rock apartment complex said they are surrounded by unsafe conditions, including mold, drug trafficking and a lack of security. They said these concerns are not being addressed by the apartment's managers or owners.
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Little Rock, Pine Bluff
Jan. 5, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University, a program for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. Health Career University provides high school and...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
