fayettevilleflyer.com

Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location

A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5. Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation. According to reports, this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
THV11

Crowds flock to celebrate Eli the parrot's 50th birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is National Bird Day, and it was also a big day of celebration at the Museum of Discovery. Crowds flocked to the museum and gathered to see Eli, the lilac-crowned amazon parrot who was celebrating a milestone birthday!. Eli turned 50 years old, and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas nursery expands hydroponic farming

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine farming almost anywhere and without soil— that's exactly what one Central Arkansas nursery has been focusing on. Hydroponic farming is a technique of growing that actually uses a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. A plant nursery in Little Rock, known as The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Good Times at Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

In my humble option, every restaurant needs to have at least one standout dish–an item that sticks in your head long after leaving the establishment and brings you back through the doors soon after. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos in Little Rock’s South Main District has three: cheeseburgers, fries and smoked wings. It’s a pretty impressive feat, especially for a restaurant that changed ownership last year and is still finding its footing in a growing and competitive food community. And guess what? The tacos aren’t too shabby either, especially the carnitas, which come filled with tender, smoked pork shoulder and a smattering of chopped, raw onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla. Proteins like chorizo, beef, chicken and vegetarian options of shiitake rajas and street corn are also available.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

The People Behind Your News: Mitch McCoy

KARK’s investigative reporter and breaking news anchor Mitch McCoy is well-versed in news and broadcasting, as well as its various methods of delivery. Now, after spending several years with KARK, McCoy is determined to use a wide swath of knowledge and experience to help those in Arkansas who struggle to stand up for themselves against the people who do them wrong.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

