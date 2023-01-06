In my humble option, every restaurant needs to have at least one standout dish–an item that sticks in your head long after leaving the establishment and brings you back through the doors soon after. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos in Little Rock’s South Main District has three: cheeseburgers, fries and smoked wings. It’s a pretty impressive feat, especially for a restaurant that changed ownership last year and is still finding its footing in a growing and competitive food community. And guess what? The tacos aren’t too shabby either, especially the carnitas, which come filled with tender, smoked pork shoulder and a smattering of chopped, raw onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla. Proteins like chorizo, beef, chicken and vegetarian options of shiitake rajas and street corn are also available.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO