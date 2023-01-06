ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Weekend snow potential Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled."

The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other.

And a colder weather is on the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

While temps have stayed mostly in the 50s since the frigid Christmas weekend, they're bound to take a dip back into the 40s for the second week of January, the outlet says.

Much of Pennsylvania, the Baltimore region and the northwestern-most points of New Jersey could see snow or a wintry mix Saturday through Monday, however, the larger likelihood of snow for the region will be on Jan. 11 or 12, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"As more energy from the Western states feeds eastward and provided a stronger dip in the jet stream forms inland from the Atlantic coast next week," Pastelok said.

Comments / 49

Eh Whatever
3d ago

Yeah normal winter weather temps are coming. No biggie. Bring out your big coat, it's Jan in the northeast 😂

Paul Berger
3d ago

We don't even enter the snow season for another week.And that lasts for 2 months.

Thylia
3d ago

So much for global warming…. The cold is back rearing it’s head again.

Daily Voice

Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

A quick-moving system brought light snow to parts of the region, leading to slippery conditions in spots just before daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9.With a stretch of dry days upcoming, attention is now turning to a coast-to-coast system that is now due to arrive in the Northeast earlier than …
103.9 The Breeze

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
WGAL

Next disturbance brings chance of rain and snow

Our Saturday has featured plenty of clouds and a NW breeze that has definitely made things feel colder. We can blame it on a disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere that is swinging through PA. As this area of low pressure clears the area, so do the clouds late tonight. With that clearing and lighter wind, temps dip back into the middle 20s to near 30. The colder air holds into Sunday and this sets the stage for our next weather-maker.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Gray, chilly start to Monday

BALTIMORE -- It's a gray, damp and chilly start to Monday morning, with showers ahead of sunrise. The Baltimore area will see temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the mid-40s by the afternoon. It's a mostly sunny but chilly start to the week.Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area. Temperatures stay seasonably average for the next several days with only a day of possible showers midweek. Highs will top out near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wmar2news

Recapping the blizzard of 1996

BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
BALTIMORE, MD
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: ‘Snow likely’ overnight Sunday into Monday, but not much

Snow is likely overnight Sunday into Monday in the Lehigh Valley, but shouldn’t amount to more than an inch, the National Weather Service said Saturday. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the weather service is forecasting “snow likely” mainly from about 4 to 7 a.m. Monday with a 60% chance of precipitation and temperatures dipping to around 28 overnight then rising to near 44 on Monday, according to the forecast.
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
NRVNews

Winter Weather Advisory for Tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Generally a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer.
VIRGINIA STATE
KISS 106

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunny & Dry To Start The Weekend

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are starting to decline as winds switch to the west and north. Highs closer to average today and in the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon will lead to a cooler evening ahead. This will allow temperatures to fall going into Sunday morning. Expect the 20s & 30s for startups.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday.Bouncing back to average by the weekend with temps returning to the 40s.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
MARYLAND STATE
skisoutheast.com

Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday

Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
MARYLAND STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
