newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law is affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
sdpb.org
Gaps in early childhood education costing South Dakota employers millions
The South Dakota Statewide Child Care Business Collaborative held its West River meeting at the Journey Museum in Rapid City. Business leaders gathered to offer thoughts on one of the state’s most pressing issues – early education. Early Learner South Dakota served as host of the event though...
kotatv.com
‘Youth Ride Free’ program completes more than 500,000 passenger trips
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
KELOLAND TV
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
kotatv.com
Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
kotatv.com
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, OneHeart in downtown Rapid City is celebrating its two-year anniversary. The idea for OneHeart started in 2019 and 4 years later they opened their doors. “OneHeart is what we call a transformation campus and what that means is that we create a college-like...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
kotatv.com
West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem
A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the planning stages for years. Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban. Members of the council received a study Tuesday morning from a professor at the Georgia Tech, saying TikTok’s threat to national security is virtually non-existent.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KEVN
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
kotatv.com
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
kotatv.com
Downtown Rapid City parking garage undergoing construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
