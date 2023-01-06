ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

‘Youth Ride Free’ program completes more than 500,000 passenger trips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem

A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the planning stages for years. Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban. Members of the council received a study Tuesday morning from a professor at the Georgia Tech, saying TikTok’s threat to national security is virtually non-existent.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Spearfish offers free pet tags in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Downtown Rapid City parking garage undergoing construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...

