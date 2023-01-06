ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Voices told Ohio man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in river

By Adam Conn
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M12yj_0k55pcDu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block of McKinley Avenue in Franklinton, Wednesday morning. CPD did not find a person with a gun, but rather a crashed, unoccupied 2011 Honda Accord in the street.

Armael Alexander, 21 of Columbus, reportedly hit a man while trying to enter a business early Wednesday morning. The victim was still at the scene and taken to an area hospital. Alexander, however, fled the scene and was later found at 8:18 a.m. on the bank of the Scioto River near North Hartford Avenue. He was examined at an area hospital, then taken to CPD headquarters for an interview.

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

Alexander told police that he was “smoking weed” while listening to gospel music in his car. He explained that he’s trying to quit smoking because he hears voices. In this instance, CPD said Alexander heard a voice that said “hit him,” referring to the victim.

Alexander struck the victim twice before allegedly telling a woman, a coworker of the victim who was attempting to record the incident, that he had a gun. Alexander told police he did not remember threatening anyone with a gun, and that he attempted to surrender, but voices told him to run, fearing the police would try to kill him.

Alexander fled the scene, jumped into the Scioto River a couple of blocks away, then got out and sat on a river bank off of North Hartford Avenue.

He was arrested, charged with felonious assault, is being held without bond and scheduled for arraignment today.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Hilltop shooting

One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer’s …. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WTQEHb. DeWine bans TikTok, other...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Woman shot in head after alleged argument over boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers went to the 400 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio high school struck by gunfire

No one was injured and only the outside of the building was hit by the gunshots. The shooter(s), who have not been identified, were in a black colored SUV and fled the scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man dead after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in west Columbus Friday evening. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. When officers were on their way to the location, they were informed that a shooting had just taken place there.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in north Columbus shooting remains at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a person they suspect fatally shot a man Monday in north Columbus — but they haven’t found him. Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, of Westerville, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, Columbus police announced Thursday night. Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and may have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man arrested after Beavercreek Township AES substation break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody following a break-in at an AES substation in Greene County. According to Greene County Sheriff’ Office, deputies responded to the AES substation in Beavercreek Township on Dayton-Xenia Road on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 from a call of an alarm at the substation. Upon […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield Police Division provides update on 3 investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police Division provided an update on several incidents that have occurred in the city over the past week. In regards to the hours long standoff incident on Thursday, January 5, Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott says that the suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., remains at large.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy