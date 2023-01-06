Read full article on original website
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor
Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Football History On Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of making unfortunate NFL history. Brady and the Bucs have already clinched a playoff spot, winning the NFC South, but they're going to head into the postseason with a loss. Tampa Bay is losing to Atlanta, 30-17, with two minutes...
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, celebrates Jaguars’ postseason berth: ‘Playoffs here we come’
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, is ready to cheer on the Jaguars in the postseason. Moments after the Jaguars topped the Titans on Saturday, 20-16, and clinched the AFC South, Marissa took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate. “Playoffs here we come!” Marissa posted from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where she watched the game with Ozzy Ozkan and Jazmyn Jones, the significant others of Jaguars players Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr., respectively. Lawrence, who is in his second season as the Jaguars’ quarterback, completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the victory. An...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who's the guitarist who shredded National Anthem at Jags game? Meet Paul Wane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida native Paul Wane is now a viral sensation after playing the National Anthem during the opening ceremony for the Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans matchup. Paul Wane started playing the guitar at just 8 years old. He’s played on big stages before with his band the...
Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record
Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
Unpacking Tennessee Titans' season-ending gut punch vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Estes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ season-ending 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. In all areas, but most of all on offense. Turns out, the final game for these Titans (7-10) was emblematic of the season that predated...
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, Jaguars beat Titans to win AFC South
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. UPDATE 11:07 PM: Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Sporting News
Jaguars playoff picture: How Jacksonville can clinch AFC South or wild card spot in Week 18
The Jaguars were the NFL's worst team in 2021 under the leadership of Urban Meyer. The change to veteran Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson has made a world of difference. Jacksonville was fighting to avoid the NFL cellar in Week 18 last season. This year, it has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
tigerdroppings.com
Jaguars Player Drops Brutally Honest Comment On Urban Meyer After Playoff Clinching Game
After beating the Titans yesterday, the Jacksonville Jaguars took home their sixth win out of their last seven games to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Just one year removed from Urban Meyer. After Saturday's game, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones took a little shot at Meyer...
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans
Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off in the suites of TIAA Bank Field as his team looked to secure the division title against the Tennessee Titans.
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Jaguars Up-Down drill: the good, the bad and ugly from Tennessee Titans game
Jaguars Up-Down drill: The good, the bad and ugly from the Jaguars’ 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Up: Electric atmosphere A sellout crowd of 70,050 was the most boisterous home-field advantage the Jaguars have enjoyed in a long time. A lot had to do with the AFC South title stakes and the fact the...
