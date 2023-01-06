Read full article on original website
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
KTLA.com
Deputies shoot man armed with handgun in San Bernardino County
Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot a man armed with a handgun near Yucaipa City Hall Saturday, officials announced. The incident, according to a new release from the sheriff’s department, unfolded Saturday morning, just before 10:30 a.m. That’s when authorities said two witnesses flagged deputies...
Caught on video: Riverside County man abandons dog after throwing it over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man is wanted in connection to a shocking surveillance video which shows him picking up a dog and hurling it over a fence surrounding a cell phone tower.
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of an Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
orangecountytribune.com
Dale Street fire knocked down
A fire on Dale Street in Garden Grove in the early morning hours of Sunday was quickly knocked down by firefighters. The 3 a.m. exterior blaze was stopped by personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority, keeping the fire from spreading inside and allowing the residents to remain in their home.
Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
Sheriff: Fallen deputy was ‘great, special man' who died fighting evil
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco today remembered a motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a traffic stop as a “warrior,” who died fighting evil, and whose loss will not “be in vain.”
Funeral Services For Riverside County Fallen Deputy, Isaiah Cordero
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
foxla.com
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
Search underway for 72-year-old man missing in Orange County
A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday in the Stanton area of Orange County. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
newsantaana.com
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
