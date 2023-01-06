A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO