North Dakota wildlife struggling with the winter storms

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — These winter storms have been tough on North Dakotans, but it has also been tough on wildlife.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, there have been losses in local wildlife because of the cold conditions.

Although native animals are built to withstand the brutal winters that come through the state, a lot of snow and sub-zero temperatures this early can be taxing especially when they are together.

“Sometimes pheasants, and they are not a native species, so they don’t handle it as well. Like your native species. They will burrow in the snow to stay warm. Pheasants will get caught in a bad blizzard and sometimes they just die of exposure,” said Casey Anderson, Chief Wildlife Division.

The department says winter is a great way to view wildlife because they are easier to see because of the snow.

However, they urge people to only view wildlife from a distance. And be careful if you decide to shed hunt because pushing the deer out of an area could potentially hurt their survival.

