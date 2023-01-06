ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC 29 News

Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when...
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

State superintendent delivers revised history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released a new set of proposed history standards for Virginia’s public schools, revising an earlier draft that sparked widespread criticism. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow delivered the draft revision of the K-12 history standards to members of the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Rural veterinary shortages put U.S. food system at risk, report says

MADISON—As student debt outpaces earnings in rural areas, fewer up-and-coming veterinarians are compelled to work with farm animals. The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas. That has consequences for public health, food safety and economic growth in agricultural communities, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police criminal justice databases restored

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police reports all but two data systems and webpages have been restored on Friday. The restoration comes after their data systems were adversely impacted by an outage that occurred earlier in the week. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC)...
VIRGINIA STATE

