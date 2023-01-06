Read full article on original website
Virginia lawmakers returning for short election-year session
The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene this week in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin discusses tax relief, investments for Virginia
SALEM, Va. – “I have to say we are competing, but folks I have to say it is time to compete to win,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. On Thursday afternoon at Carter Machinery in Salem, Youngkin discussed his goals for the Commonwealth. “I want us to move...
NBC 29 News
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month
Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
NBC12
‘We deserve school choice’: Lt. gov. promotes bill to give parents more power in education
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with state legislators and activists Thursday afternoon at the Pocahontas building in downtown Richmond for the Rally for Education Rights promoting the recently introduced House Bill 1508, which would give parents more of a say in how and where their child would learn.
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
WDBJ7.com
State superintendent delivers revised history standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released a new set of proposed history standards for Virginia’s public schools, revising an earlier draft that sparked widespread criticism. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow delivered the draft revision of the K-12 history standards to members of the Virginia...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Rural veterinary shortages put U.S. food system at risk, report says
MADISON—As student debt outpaces earnings in rural areas, fewer up-and-coming veterinarians are compelled to work with farm animals. The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas. That has consequences for public health, food safety and economic growth in agricultural communities, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police criminal justice databases restored
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police reports all but two data systems and webpages have been restored on Friday. The restoration comes after their data systems were adversely impacted by an outage that occurred earlier in the week. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC)...
