Opinion: PedWest is reopening, but Biden administration needs to do more to improve border traffic

The exterior of the PedWest facility in San Ysidro. (Alexandra Mendoza/U-T)

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency delivered welcome news with its announcement that the PedWest pedestrian border crossing — closed because of the pandemic in April 2020 — will finally reopen from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. This is a needed step toward reducing the all-too-many hassles facing the tens of thousands of people who live, work and shop on both sides of the border.

But any applause should be brief, because the larger border picture remains unacceptable. When PedWest opened for operations on a 24-hour-a-day basis in 2016 as part of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, it was seen as one more example of U.S. resolve to take advantage of the enormous potential of the already-huge integrated economy of the San Diego-Tijuana megaregion.

It’s hard to find proof such resolve still exists — and the problem isn’t just the one-two whammy of the pandemic and four years of President Donald Trump’s hostility to most noncitizens entering the U.S. His successor, Joe Biden, has shown little interest in making the local border function better. While pandemic travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico land border were lifted in November 2021, PedWest didn’t open then and won’t return to 24-7 operations anytime soon because of a severe shortage of U.S. border personnel. Staffing shortfalls also cause huge delays for drivers. At 2 p.m. Thursday, only seven of the 34 northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were open, meaning agonizing hours-long delays. Resource-starved programs meant to make it easier for “trusted travelers” to cross the border on a regular basis also have headaches .

But these issues went unaddressed by Biden on Thursday in his long-awaited speech about immigration that focused on broader topics, starting with U.S. asylum policies. The San Diego region’s fixable problems? They were ignored — yet again.

