San Diego County, CA

Volunteers sought for annual homeless count

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
In this photo from Feb. 24, 2022, volunteer Amy Denhart interviews a man on a downtown San Diego sidewalk during the annual point-in-time count of homeless people. This year's count is scheduled for Jan. 26. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego County residents have an opportunity to learn about the lives of homeless people in their neighborhoods while also helping the region fulfill a federal requirement by participating in the annual point-in-time count Jan. 26.

Last year's count found 8,427 homeless people throughout the county, with 4,106 living outside and without shelter. The count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which uses the data as part of a funding formula for homeless programs.

Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, said the count reveals more than just raw data.

"Equally important as the numbers is the interaction people have with people experiencing homelessness," she said of the count, which includes brief interviews with people who receive gift card for participating. "It changes their perception. It helps them (the volunteers) understand their challenges."

Last year's count was conducted by about 1,400 volunteers, down from about 1,600 in pre-pandemic years, and Kohler said she is a little concerned that the number of volunteers is below what they usually see this time of year.

The count is conducted in pre-dawn hours, with most volunteers gathering at 4 a.m. and a few gathering at 5 a.m. at rural deployment sites. Kohler said people can expect a four-hour commitment as they count people and conduct interviews.

The count is not considered an exact science and generally is believed to miss a number of homeless people, but Kohler said it can reveal important information.

"The trend data that comes from it has really guided our work in previous years," she said, adding that an increase in homeless seniors led to the creation of a committee to examine the issue while an increase in homeless youths led to the task force receiving a grant for youth-focused programs.

Likewise, a 56 percent in homeless families last year led to the task force addressing family homelessness in its latest regional plan, she said.

For more information about the Point in Time Count, click here . To register to volunteer, click here .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

