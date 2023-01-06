Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
urbancny.com
Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave
On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
Police chase leads to Cicero man’s arrest and recovery of illegal handgun
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led police on a chase into Cicero and was found with an illegal handgun. Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Webb arrested 31-year-old Marshall Wright of Cicero while he was on patrol just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 after he witnessed […]
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
WKTV
Mohawk Police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another
Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
WKTV
Mohawk stabbing victim dies
MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
waer.org
Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages
Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family
MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Syracuse Police offer one-year paid Cadet Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are offering young people the chance to see if they could see themselves being a police officer, while getting paid at the same time with their Cadet Program. The Syracuse Police Cadet Program is a one-year paid program that is designed for individuals interested in becoming Syracuse Police […]
cnycentral.com
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
localsyr.com
Man stabbed by teens and an adult on Brighton Ave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, January 5 around 3:55 p.m. Syracuse Police officers were called to the 100 Block of Brighton Avenue for a stabbing. After arriving at the scene, SPD found 54-year-old Sinclaire Blalock, who was stabbed in the midsection. Blalock was sent to Upstate Hospital where...
WKTV
UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service
UTICA, N.Y. – A Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service. During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
WKTV
Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
Troopers seize 29 guns during drug investigation into Central NY man
A Madison County, New York, man is facing 16 felony charges after police seized more than two dozen firearms from his home, state troopers said Friday. Thomas R. Butts, 37, was charged with with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.
Syracuse police officer on paid leave after firing shotgun in apartment, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation after he fired a shotgun in an apartment complex, police said Friday. Officer Ahmad Bradley was off-duty Wednesday in his Kimbrook Manor apartment in Clay when the gun fired, Onondaga County...
Utica man takes wife hostage, barricades in bedroom before police end standoff
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man has been charged after taking his wife hostage before engaging in a hours-long standoff with police, officials said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Linwood Place for a report of a man armed with a shotgun and knife, Utica police said in a news release on Friday.
urbancny.com
Syracuse PAL & Syracuse Police Department Launch 2nd Annual Black History Month Drawing Contest
Syracuse PAL & Syracuse Police Department is launching its 2nd annual Black History Month Drawing Contest starting February 1st 2023. The contest is for Middle School & High School students. Please scan the QR Code for rules and guideline for contest. There are a couple changes from last year; 1st we will not accept digital artwork this year.
cortlandvoice.com
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
Comments / 0