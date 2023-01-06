ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

urbancny.com

Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave

On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue

On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another

Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages

Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family

MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
MOHAWK, NY
Shore News Network

Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police offer one-year paid Cadet Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are offering young people the chance to see if they could see themselves being a police officer, while getting paid at the same time with their Cadet Program. The Syracuse Police Cadet Program is a one-year paid program that is designed for individuals interested in becoming Syracuse Police […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Man stabbed by teens and an adult on Brighton Ave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, January 5 around 3:55 p.m. Syracuse Police officers were called to the 100 Block of Brighton Avenue for a stabbing. After arriving at the scene, SPD found 54-year-old Sinclaire Blalock, who was stabbed in the midsection. Blalock was sent to Upstate Hospital where...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service

UTICA, N.Y. – A Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service. During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI

Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

