Read full article on original website
Related
High school stops 70 students from graduating due to fake nails
Furious parents have lashed out at a Sydney high school after up to 70 students were barred from attending their Year 10 graduation because they were wearing fake nails. The students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall where the graduation took place. Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student Sarah* said a lot of parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15am assembly on Monday. “No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining...
Middle school art teacher arrested after overdosing on fentanyl in front of students at New Jersey school
A New Jersey middle school teacher has been arrested after police say he overdosed on fentanyl in front of his students last November. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 29, when another staff member at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield reported an unconscious teacher found inside a classroom on the second floor of the building, according to the Westfield Police Department.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Why Every Black Parent Should Teach Their Child About the Floating Freedom School
Today, having an education is something that is expected. There are historically Black colleges and universities receiving millions to invest into advancing educational initiatives, free educational programs popping up all across the country, and we’ve lived long enough to see the first Black education commissioner, who was just appointed as the new chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY). However, behind all the current Black excellence is a long history of education suppression for Black people in the U.S. There was a time when not only did we have to find ways to further our education under the terror of white supremacy, we got inventive and worked together to do it. One such story that comes to mind is the one of the Floating Freedom School. To ensure we never take advantage of the current educational opportunities, here are some reasons why every Black parent should teach their child about the Floating Freedom School, courtesy of BlackThen.com.
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her
This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
Great idea, sir: Woke school bans teachers from using sarcasm in the classroom
Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire stopped the use of irony to convey contempt as part of a 'guide to support staff'.
Pasco County schools updating bathroom policies, parents concerned
Concern from some in Pasco County tonight after the school board recently announced changes to its school bathroom policies.
Build respect and teach the teacher: five back-to-school tips for parents of children with disabilities
Equal access to education has been a hard-won right. As a teacher and parent I understand that while laws might demand the inclusion of all children, achieving this is not always easy. To help relieve some anxiety, here are my five top tips for starting the school year off right.
outsidetheboxmom.com
What Are the Best Ways to Teach Maths to Kids?
Using diverse teaching methods can make it easier for kids to understand maths. Some kids may grasp concepts faster than others, which may pose a challenge to the teacher. Sometimes, kids who struggle with maths may start disliking the subject. As a teacher, the plan is to try and make...
CBS News
Math Teacher Mom
Navi Riar is a credentialed math educator and calls herself the math teacher mom. She wants to help get your kids excited about math!
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0