City officials tour Tulsa facilities, Performing Arts Center in need of safety protocol upgrades

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa PAC) is making the case for why city leaders need to allocate a portion of the $115 million in funding for capital improvement projects. The funding can be used to improve facilities like Tulsa PAC, along with police and fire headquarters.

Wednesday afternoon, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors toured facilities in need of upgrades.

Their stops included the Tulsa PAC, along with the Police Courts building and the Tulsa Fire Department headquarters building.

We decided to take a look for ourselves to see what the needs in these buildings. According to the city, some of these facilities date back to the 1970s.

FOX23′s behind-the-scenes-tour of Tulsa PAC with CEO Mark Frie began at the stage door. To get to any theatre level from the stage door, you have to take the stairs. For those unable to do so, the only way to access the stage to take a freight elevator.

The building, which opened back in 1977, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

From the building’s narrow hallways, to water damage under the stairwell to inefficient cooling and heating, Frie said the facility is not up to world class standards.

Frie also reminded us that Tulsa PAC is competing for national acts.

The dressing rooms are in desperate need of a facelift, and according to Frie, there are not enough of them.

Chapman Music Hall, which seats almost 2,400 audience members, has Continental style seating which means there are no aisles.

Frie said not only is this inconvenient, but it also poses a safety and security risk.

“If we ever had an active shooter, if we had a fire or any type of emergency where we had to evacuate quickly, I’m not comfortable with that evacuation time and that all has to do with the lack of aisles,” he noted.

As city leaders consider how to spend $115 million that’s become available through general obligation bonds, Frie said Tulsa PAC is hoping to launch an effort to renovate its facility with a portion of that funding.

“At some point the performing arts has to have a seat at the table and I think that time is now,” he continued.

According to the Bynum’s Facebook Page, “lowlights” of the tour stops at the police courts building included seeing what happens when Chief Franklin turns on the faucets in police headquarters.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Laken Jr. shared his observations.

“Having water come out of a tap that’s so brown you can’t see through it or having raw sewage come from the floor above them into the municipal court’s offices, dropping onto our judge’s desk,” he said. “I think we have opportunities to maybe move police, fire and the courts to a completely different facility and then decide what or if there’s a future for that building at all.”

The tour included Fire Department Headquarters which is built in a floodplain, right next to a levy according to Lt. Tim Ingram.

Ingram also said it’s a tight squeeze in the maintenance shop where engine repair is underway.

“The bottom line is it’s a facility that’s so old, that there are a lot of repairs that need to be done, and sometimes those repairs are cost prohibitive for the function of the building.”

The ultimate decision on how the money is spent will be decided by the voters next summer.

In his Facebook Post Mayor G.T. Bynum said in part, “I am hopeful we will give voters an opportunity later this year to address these issues through a ballot initiative that funds the necessary improvements without any tax increase. I’m eager to work with my Council colleagues to develop that proposal over the next several months and get this stuff fixed.”

