ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

City officials tour Tulsa facilities, Performing Arts Center in need of safety protocol upgrades

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03x7qM_0k55ivrE00

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa PAC) is making the case for why city leaders need to allocate a portion of the $115 million in funding for capital improvement projects. The funding can be used to improve facilities like Tulsa PAC, along with police and fire headquarters.

Wednesday afternoon, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors toured facilities in need of upgrades.

Their stops included the Tulsa PAC, along with the Police Courts building and the Tulsa Fire Department headquarters building.

We decided to take a look for ourselves to see what the needs in these buildings. According to the city, some of these facilities date back to the 1970s.

FOX23′s behind-the-scenes-tour of Tulsa PAC with CEO Mark Frie began at the stage door. To get to any theatre level from the stage door, you have to take the stairs. For those unable to do so, the only way to access the stage to take a freight elevator.

The building, which opened back in 1977, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

From the building’s narrow hallways, to water damage under the stairwell to inefficient cooling and heating, Frie said the facility is not up to world class standards.

Frie also reminded us that Tulsa PAC is competing for national acts.

The dressing rooms are in desperate need of a facelift, and according to Frie, there are not enough of them.

Chapman Music Hall, which seats almost 2,400 audience members, has Continental style seating which means there are no aisles.

Frie said not only is this inconvenient, but it also poses a safety and security risk.

“If we ever had an active shooter, if we had a fire or any type of emergency where we had to evacuate quickly, I’m not comfortable with that evacuation time and that all has to do with the lack of aisles,” he noted.

As city leaders consider how to spend $115 million that’s become available through general obligation bonds, Frie said Tulsa PAC is hoping to launch an effort to renovate its facility with a portion of that funding.

“At some point the performing arts has to have a seat at the table and I think that time is now,” he continued.

According to the Bynum’s Facebook Page, “lowlights” of the tour stops at the police courts building included seeing what happens when Chief Franklin turns on the faucets in police headquarters.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Laken Jr. shared his observations.

“Having water come out of a tap that’s so brown you can’t see through it or having raw sewage come from the floor above them into the municipal court’s offices, dropping onto our judge’s desk,” he said. “I think we have opportunities to maybe move police, fire and the courts to a completely different facility and then decide what or if there’s a future for that building at all.”

The tour included Fire Department Headquarters which is built in a floodplain, right next to a levy according to Lt. Tim Ingram.

Ingram also said it’s a tight squeeze in the maintenance shop where engine repair is underway.

“The bottom line is it’s a facility that’s so old, that there are a lot of repairs that need to be done, and sometimes those repairs are cost prohibitive for the function of the building.”

The ultimate decision on how the money is spent will be decided by the voters next summer.

In his Facebook Post Mayor G.T. Bynum said in part, “I am hopeful we will give voters an opportunity later this year to address these issues through a ballot initiative that funds the necessary improvements without any tax increase. I’m eager to work with my Council colleagues to develop that proposal over the next several months and get this stuff fixed.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

BA Expressway rehab project starts Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A year-long pavement rehabilitation project is slated to start on Monday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. East and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy will both be reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, through late 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash

A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Jay Leno coming to Tulsa in March

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa casino announced comedian Jay Leno will perform on its stage this spring. Leno is slated to perform at the River Spirit Casino Resort on March 2. Leno was a long-time host of “The Tonight Show” from 1992 to 2010, and has appeared and performed in over 300 comedy shows around the U.S. for the past 20 years.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday

A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy