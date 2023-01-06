Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
wdhn.com
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for January 9, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be near normal for early January in the low 60s. You’ll be able to take your...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wtvy.com
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
‘A lot of people didn’t make it out:’ Dozier School for Boys memorial set to be unveiled next Friday
MARIANNA, Fla. — A memorial to the victims of the infamous Dozier School for Boys is set to be unveiled in one week on the grounds of the now-shuttered state-run reform school in Marianna. The Dozier School for Boys was in operation for 111 years before finally being closed...
Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body of 79-year-old Alvie Lee Anderson of Elba, Ala. Wednesday in the Yellow River. FWC said Anderson and another passenger were navigating the river on Dec. 30, 2002, about a quarter mile upstream from the River’s Edge campground in Holt, […]
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
niceville.com
Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
wdhn.com
Calm and seasonable the next few days before storms return
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be near normal for early January in the low 60s. Tuesday will begin a bit chillier in the upper 30s, but we’ll end up warmer than today overall as the majority of Wiregrass residents climb to the middle 60s. Sunshine and a few high clouds will prevail once again.
