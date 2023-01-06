Paris, Tenn.–Krider Performing Arts Center Directo Rhonda Stanton said there are three new opportunities for local young artists, both actors and singers. 2023 Winter Workshop is for Young artists in Grades 2 through 8. They will be producing two shows, “The Drum” and “Fortunes Read – $1” for performance on Saturday, March 11 at 3 PM. All students who audition will be included in one of the shows, depending on best fit. The cost to participate is $40.

