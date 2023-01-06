Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Reminder: Paris, Henry County Taxes Paid At County Trustee Office
Paris, Tenn.–A reminde for everyone who pays taxes in Paris and Henry County. As of July 1, 2022, the City of Paris will no longer be accepting or taking City property taxes. The Henry County Trustee Office now bills and collects property taxes for the City of Paris as...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah distillery announces expansion to Grand Rivers
A Paducah distillery is ready to expand to the lakes area in the new year. Silent Brigade Distillery noted on social media this week that they have finalized the purchase of the old city hall building in Grand Rivers. Preparations for the new venue which is "coming soon" include a...
radionwtn.com
Area Communities To Receive Grants To Improve Water Quality
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. In our area, Carroll County will be receiving $260,869; the city of Martin will receive $3,066,446; and the town of Obion will receive $702,241.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall
Puryear, Tenn.–Long-time Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall passed away Friday at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 72. In November, Paschall was presented with the Loyal Patriot Award, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry County resident. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway made the presentation, noting Paschall’s lengthy service to the county.
clarksvillenow.com
Pipeline project threatens damage to land near south Montgomery County | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Angela Mummaw of Appalachian Voices in Tennessee. I recently spent a couple...
thunderboltradio.com
Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office
Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
radionwtn.com
Kenny Paschall
Kenny Paschall, 72, of Puryear, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at his residence. Kenny was born Friday, July 14, 1950, in Paris, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, James Polk (Bobbie) Paschall, and his mother, Margie (Charlie) Marshall. Kenny retired from BPU in Paris after 39...
WSMV
Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
radionwtn.com
New Opportunities For Young Artists At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–Krider Performing Arts Center Directo Rhonda Stanton said there are three new opportunities for local young artists, both actors and singers. 2023 Winter Workshop is for Young artists in Grades 2 through 8. They will be producing two shows, “The Drum” and “Fortunes Read – $1” for performance on Saturday, March 11 at 3 PM. All students who audition will be included in one of the shows, depending on best fit. The cost to participate is $40.
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer wreck caused Interstate 24 closure near Exit 1 in Clarksville
Update, 11:30 a.m. Friday: A tractor trailer crashed into the trees on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Thursday night, causing the interstate shutdown. At around 7 p.m., the tractor trailer was going westbound when it went off the roadway at mile marker .8, according to a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
newsleaderonline.com
76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer
Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
radionwtn.com
Shirley F. Clark
Mrs. Shirley F. Clark, 79, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Thomas West, Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Tuesday, April 27, 1943, in Linton, Kentucky, daughter of the late James Plomer Futrell and Mintie Lee Herndon Futrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James Carr Clark; son: John Clark; and sister: Shelia Olher.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
radionwtn.com
Alma Smith Vaughan
Alma Smith Vaughan, 82, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Walking Horse Meadows in Clarksville, Tennessee. Alma was born Saturday, October 19, 1940, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Glenn and Clara Byrd Smith. Mrs. Vaughan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother....
radionwtn.com
Lynda Joy Hicklen
Mrs. Lynda Joy Hicklen, 75, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray Calloway County Hospital. She was born Saturday, July 5, 1947, in Blanche, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ernest Raymond Franklin, Jr. and Evangeline Fowler Franklin Parkes. Lynda was an avid gardener, she loved...
