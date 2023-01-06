ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Reminder: Paris, Henry County Taxes Paid At County Trustee Office

Paris, Tenn.–A reminde for everyone who pays taxes in Paris and Henry County. As of July 1, 2022, the City of Paris will no longer be accepting or taking City property taxes. The Henry County Trustee Office now bills and collects property taxes for the City of Paris as...
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah distillery announces expansion to Grand Rivers

A Paducah distillery is ready to expand to the lakes area in the new year. Silent Brigade Distillery noted on social media this week that they have finalized the purchase of the old city hall building in Grand Rivers. Preparations for the new venue which is "coming soon" include a...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Area Communities To Receive Grants To Improve Water Quality

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. In our area, Carroll County will be receiving $260,869; the city of Martin will receive $3,066,446; and the town of Obion will receive $702,241.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall

Puryear, Tenn.–Long-time Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall passed away Friday at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 72. In November, Paschall was presented with the Loyal Patriot Award, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry County resident. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway made the presentation, noting Paschall’s lengthy service to the county.
PURYEAR, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office

Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Director To Retire

Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Kenny Paschall

Kenny Paschall, 72, of Puryear, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at his residence. Kenny was born Friday, July 14, 1950, in Paris, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, James Polk (Bobbie) Paschall, and his mother, Margie (Charlie) Marshall. Kenny retired from BPU in Paris after 39...
PURYEAR, TN
WSMV

Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

New Opportunities For Young Artists At KPAC

Paris, Tenn.–Krider Performing Arts Center Directo Rhonda Stanton said there are three new opportunities for local young artists, both actors and singers. 2023 Winter Workshop is for Young artists in Grades 2 through 8. They will be producing two shows, “The Drum” and “Fortunes Read – $1” for performance on Saturday, March 11 at 3 PM. All students who audition will be included in one of the shows, depending on best fit. The cost to participate is $40.
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
DYER, TN
radionwtn.com

Shirley F. Clark

Mrs. Shirley F. Clark, 79, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Thomas West, Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Tuesday, April 27, 1943, in Linton, Kentucky, daughter of the late James Plomer Futrell and Mintie Lee Herndon Futrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James Carr Clark; son: John Clark; and sister: Shelia Olher.
BUMPUS MILLS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Alma Smith Vaughan

Alma Smith Vaughan, 82, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Walking Horse Meadows in Clarksville, Tennessee. Alma was born Saturday, October 19, 1940, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Glenn and Clara Byrd Smith. Mrs. Vaughan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother....
INDIAN MOUND, TN
radionwtn.com

Lynda Joy Hicklen

Mrs. Lynda Joy Hicklen, 75, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray Calloway County Hospital. She was born Saturday, July 5, 1947, in Blanche, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ernest Raymond Franklin, Jr. and Evangeline Fowler Franklin Parkes. Lynda was an avid gardener, she loved...
DOVER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy