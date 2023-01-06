Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
Minnesota Restaurant – Thank You & Goodbye to RPD Officer Who Made Things Better
Once you live in Rochester, Minnesota long enough you realize it's one of the biggest small towns in the USA. And this note of gratitude from Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar to an officer from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is a reminder of that. Victoria's Says Goodbye to A...
KIMT
North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Public Health reminds families to test homes for radon
(ABC 6 News) – January is National Radon Action Month and Olmsted County Public Health Services is reminding residents to test their homes for this potentially dangerous gas. Radon is an invisible and odorless gas that occurs naturally in rocks, soil, and water. Radon gas decays into fine radioactive...
KAAL-TV
Greater Mower County Paint the Town Pink kicks off
Austin had one of its first Paint the Town Pink events Sunday. Paint the Town Pink is an annual fundraiser donating money to the Hormel Institute for breast cancer research. Greater Mower County Paint the Town Pink and the Austin Eagles Club hosted the all-day event. There was a silent...
KAAL-TV
NFPA: One-third of Christmas tree home fires occur in January
(ABC 6 News) – The National Fire Protection Association says (NFPA) says one-third (33%) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. The NFPA says natural trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree home fires than artificial trees.
Police in Rochester search for man missing after leaving Mayo Clinic hospital
Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man who went missing after he left a Mayo Clinic facility late last month. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Thomas McElroy was seen leaving Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. He was later seen near 11th Avenue Southwest in Rochester.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
KEYC
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries
(ABC 6 News) – A semi vs. vehicle crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning has left a man facing life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:36 a.m., a 2015 Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 while a 2018 Freightliner semi was traveling northbound on Hwy 63, when both vehicles collided near County Road 14 in Bloomfield Township.
KIMT
Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Comments / 0