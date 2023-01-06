ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Greater Mower County Paint the Town Pink kicks off

Austin had one of its first Paint the Town Pink events Sunday. Paint the Town Pink is an annual fundraiser donating money to the Hormel Institute for breast cancer research. Greater Mower County Paint the Town Pink and the Austin Eagles Club hosted the all-day event. There was a silent...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

NFPA: One-third of Christmas tree home fires occur in January

(ABC 6 News) – The National Fire Protection Association says (NFPA) says one-third (33%) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. The NFPA says natural trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree home fires than artificial trees.
AUSTIN, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KEYC

MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Fillmore County crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A semi vs. vehicle crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning has left a man facing life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:36 a.m., a 2015 Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 while a 2018 Freightliner semi was traveling northbound on Hwy 63, when both vehicles collided near County Road 14 in Bloomfield Township.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
Y-105FM

Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

