Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
'You': Joe Goldberg Becomes the Hunted in Eerie Season 4 Trailer

Joe Goldberg is now the hunted. Netflix dropped the official season 4 trailer for You on Monday, which finds Joe (Penn Badgley) attempting to turn over a new page as he settles into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore. Of course, it's only a matter of time before the past catches up to Joe, as he struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)

Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
Sally Field Recalls Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship

Sally Field and Steven Spielberg were almost an item. Keyword, almost. The 80 for Brady star took a trip down memory lane while at the Palm Springs Film Awards where she was set to honor Spielberg and his team with the Vanguard Award. Field recalled their 50-year friendship that began when her manager wanted to introduce her to Spielberg at a 1968 party thinking they'd hit it off.
Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe Months After Disappearing

Rapper Theophilus London has been found "safe and well." The 35-year-old rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram and shared the good news, though no further details were provided. London had been reported missing since July. "We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family...
