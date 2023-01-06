Here Are the Lyrics to Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor re-entered the pop world with a blazing hit, “Made You Look,” which made its rounds on TikTok thanks to a viral dance trend started by users Brookie and Jessie .

“It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” the star previously told Billboard of the track, which appears on her recent LP Takin’ it Back . “I knew I needed my self-confident banger that I always do on my albums, and I was really studying “All About That Bass.” I was like, “Why did this work so well?” I think everyone just loves to sing along to a song that’s like, “I am awesome, I am the sh-t, I am hot.” Especially after having a baby, I was already struggling to love my body. I was covered in a C-section scar crossing over all my stretch marks and I was really struggling to like myself, but also like myself in front of my own husband.

If you need a guide to follow along with Meghan Trainor ’s “Made You Look,” find the lyrics below:

I could have my Gucci onI could wear my Louis VuittonBut even with nothin’ onBet I made you look (I made you look)

I’ll make you double take soon as I walk away

Call up your chiropractor just in case your neck break

Ooh, tell me what you, what you, what you gon’ do, ooh

‘Cause I’m ’bout to make a scene, double up that sunscreen

I’m ’bout to turn the heat up, gonna make your glasses steam

Ooh, tell me what you, what you, what you gon’ do, ooh

When I do my walk, walk (oh)

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (oh)

‘Cause they don’t make a lot of what I got, got (ah, ah)

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (bop-bop-bop)

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (take it off)

But I’m hotter when my morning hair’s a mess

‘Cause even with my hoodie on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Mhm-hm-hm

And once you get a taste (woo), you’ll never be the same

This ain’t that ordinary, this that 14 karat cake

Ooh, tell me what you, what you, what you gon’ do, ooh (what you gon’ do, ooh, ooh)

When I do my walk, walk (oh)

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (oh) (I guarantee your jaw will drop, drop)

‘Cause they don’t make a lot of what I got, got (ah, ah)

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (bop-bop-bop)

Oh, I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (said, I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (take it off, baby)

But I’m hotter when my morning hair’s a mess

‘Cause even with my hoodie on

Bet I made you look (said, I made you look)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © DistroKid, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Luis Federico Vindver Arosa, Meghan Trainor, Sean Maxwell Douglas