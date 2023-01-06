Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
The Suburban Times
SSMCP Requests for Proposals Amended
City of Lakewood announcement. On December 1, 2022 South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) published three RFPs for work in 2023 that have since been amended. Those amendments refer to the project timeline and maximum allowable costs for all three RFPs issued. A link to the amended RFPs is...
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Tacoma guaranteed income program shows how much it can help
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box. But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.
Tri-City Herald
Mentally ill people are languishing in jail. Pierce judge blames state, issues fines
A Pierce County judge has heaped thousands in fines on Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services for its continued failure to get jail inmates into court-ordered mental health treatment by deadlines mandated in a federal class action settlement, which already has the state racking up millions in sanctions.
The Stranger
Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix
In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
The Suburban Times
Holiday lights at end of life?
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above.
Chronicle
Judge: Washington Gun Shop That Defied New Law Must Stop Selling High-Capacity Magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop owner sued in December by the state attorney general to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines banned last year by the state Legislature. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for selling the high-capacity magazines...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
q13fox.com
Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona
ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex
SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
