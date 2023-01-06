ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

SSMCP Requests for Proposals Amended

City of Lakewood announcement. On December 1, 2022 South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) published three RFPs for work in 2023 that have since been amended. Those amendments refer to the project timeline and maximum allowable costs for all three RFPs issued. A link to the amended RFPs is...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Oregonian

Tacoma guaranteed income program shows how much it can help

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box. But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix

In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Holiday lights at end of life?

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above.
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Activity Center remains closed

City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
PUYALLUP, WA
KUOW

Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients

Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
ALGONA, WA
The Suburban Times

Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway

For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
SPANAWAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
TACOMA, WA

