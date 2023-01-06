ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama leads wire-to-wire in eighth straight victory over Auburn

Brittany Davis surpassed the 20-point mark for the seventh time this season and finished with a game-high 24 as Alabama dominated Auburn during the latest meeting in the rivalry series at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide led by double figures less than four minutes into the game and the team...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama records largest margin of victory over Kentucky in program history

It was a nearly perfect day for No. 7 Alabama as the Crimson Tide found itself in a rare position as favorites in a game against one of the most prestigious programs in men's college basketball history. Kentucky was in Tuscaloosa for a noon tip off at Coleman Coliseum and as usual, there was plenty of blue around the arena with the Wildcats in town.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama | Magic Moments 2023 Magic Show | 1.9.2023

It's January and that means the Magic Moments Magic Show is right around the corner!. Grab your tickets and join us for a fun-filled afternoon with family and friends as world-class magician, David Garrard, brings his special brand of magic to Birmingham’s Historic Lyric Theatre on January 22nd from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham applies for $50 million Choice Neighborhood Grant

The city of Birmingham is applying for a $50 million grant that could transform neighborhoods in the Smithfield area. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin recommended, and the Birmingham City Council approved, the application for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program. The city applied for this grant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night

Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
BOAZ, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man dies in fiery crash on I-459 in Hoover

One man is dead after a single-car crash late Saturday night along Interstate 459 in Hoover, according to the Hoover Police Department. Multiple crews from Hoover Police and Fire responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a Ford F-150 engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. The victim, identified as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire medics.
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County getting closer to finding company to put out Moody landfill fire

The fire at the site of the landfill near Moody has been burning for almost two months. St. Clair County leaders said Friday they are getting 'very close' to finalizing a recommendation and decision on which company they believe can do the best job at getting the fire out. The...
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two bodies found in Fosters community near Interstate 20/59

Two bodies have been found near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. One was located on the interstate near Fosters at exit 62. Another body was located nearby on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is now on the scene...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in Gadsden officer-involved shooting

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is being asked to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the shooting happened early Friday morning on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden. 28-year-old Cody Stewart was killed in the shooting. No officers were injured. The investigation...
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy