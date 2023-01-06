It was a nearly perfect day for No. 7 Alabama as the Crimson Tide found itself in a rare position as favorites in a game against one of the most prestigious programs in men's college basketball history. Kentucky was in Tuscaloosa for a noon tip off at Coleman Coliseum and as usual, there was plenty of blue around the arena with the Wildcats in town.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO