ABC 33/40 News
Alabama leads wire-to-wire in eighth straight victory over Auburn
Brittany Davis surpassed the 20-point mark for the seventh time this season and finished with a game-high 24 as Alabama dominated Auburn during the latest meeting in the rivalry series at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide led by double figures less than four minutes into the game and the team...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama records largest margin of victory over Kentucky in program history
It was a nearly perfect day for No. 7 Alabama as the Crimson Tide found itself in a rare position as favorites in a game against one of the most prestigious programs in men's college basketball history. Kentucky was in Tuscaloosa for a noon tip off at Coleman Coliseum and as usual, there was plenty of blue around the arena with the Wildcats in town.
ABC 33/40 News
Samford men, women stay unbeaten in conference play with wins over UNC Greensboro
Both the Samford men's and women's basketball team remained undefeated in conference play and are on top of their respective Southern Conference standings after each team recorded a win Saturday afternoon against UNC Greensboro. The men's team traveled to Greensboro to play the Spartans in a game featuring the two...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama | Magic Moments 2023 Magic Show | 1.9.2023
It's January and that means the Magic Moments Magic Show is right around the corner!. Grab your tickets and join us for a fun-filled afternoon with family and friends as world-class magician, David Garrard, brings his special brand of magic to Birmingham’s Historic Lyric Theatre on January 22nd from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham applies for $50 million Choice Neighborhood Grant
The city of Birmingham is applying for a $50 million grant that could transform neighborhoods in the Smithfield area. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin recommended, and the Birmingham City Council approved, the application for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program. The city applied for this grant...
ABC 33/40 News
Cities with micro shelters share experiences as Birmingham considers new program
Tuesday, Birmingham City Council members will be presented with a proposal for a safe sleep pilot program called 'Home for All' that will include 100 micro-shelters purchased from Pallet which has set up 100 shelter communities in 19 different states. The lockable shelters, made by Pallet, can hold two people....
Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night
Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
ABC 33/40 News
Man dies in fiery crash on I-459 in Hoover
One man is dead after a single-car crash late Saturday night along Interstate 459 in Hoover, according to the Hoover Police Department. Multiple crews from Hoover Police and Fire responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a Ford F-150 engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. The victim, identified as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire medics.
ABC 33/40 News
County getting closer to finding company to put out Moody landfill fire
The fire at the site of the landfill near Moody has been burning for almost two months. St. Clair County leaders said Friday they are getting 'very close' to finalizing a recommendation and decision on which company they believe can do the best job at getting the fire out. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Two bodies found in Fosters community near Interstate 20/59
Two bodies have been found near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. One was located on the interstate near Fosters at exit 62. Another body was located nearby on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is now on the scene...
ABC 33/40 News
Bankruptcy hearing set for Walker Co. contractor charged with felony home repair fraud
A bankruptcy hearing is set for next Thursday (Jan 12th) for a Walker County contractor facing four felony charges of home repair fraud in Winston County. David Smith turned himself in at the Winston County jail last week. He posted a $40,000 bond. The four charges stem from contracts signed with homeowners in July, August, and September.
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in Gadsden officer-involved shooting
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is being asked to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the shooting happened early Friday morning on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden. 28-year-old Cody Stewart was killed in the shooting. No officers were injured. The investigation...
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden Public Works director indicted, accused of stealing more than $90,000 from city
Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton, who has been on paid administrative leave since October, has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of Theft of Property in the first degree. According to court documents, Hilton is accused of stealing $92,025.84 from the city of Gadsden. He was...
ABC 33/40 News
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down interstate near scene of loose pig in Springville
A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused a lane closure along Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. and lanes were closed near the 156 mile marker for more than two hours before re-opening. Troopers with...
