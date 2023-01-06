Read full article on original website
Kansas City plans for a 4th rainbow crosswalk
Kansas City is planning to install a fourth progress pride flag crosswalk in April, with the location to be announced at a later date.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
Genesis School faculty, parents worried ahead of possible revocation
Genesis School in Kansas City may be forced to shutdown come June 30th. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission notified administration last month that it plans to revoke the school’s charter.
2 dead after Sunday morning shooting in KCMO
Two people are dead after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 1600 block of E. 77th
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KMBC.com
Missouri Charter School Commission may force a Kansas City-area school to close, citing low test scores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The group in charge of Missouri's charter schools may force one Kansas City area school to shut down, and they say low test scores are to blame. Administrators and staff at Genesis School on 44th Street in Kansas City point out that as a charter school, families choose to send their children there. They believe the test scores don't show the whole picture.
KMBC.com
Citing a big need, Johnson County, Kansas, doubles the number of medical death investigators
OLATHE, Kan. — In one month, Johnson County, Kansas doubled the number of medical death investigators in its medical examiner's office. But its death rate itself is mostly unchanged. In the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office off Sunset Drive in Olathe, Dr. Diane Peterson spends a lot of time...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
KC Streetcar work to impact busy Midtown intersection for a month
Kansas City Streetcar work will close the intersection at West 36th Street and Main for the next month as crews install track at the location.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
KCMO City Council introduces 2 ordinances related to short-term rentals
Neighbors throughout pockets of Kansas City, Missouri, are gathering to create solutions for the ongoing rise of short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
kcur.org
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
KCTV 5
Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
