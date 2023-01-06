Read full article on original website
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes
Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund holds fundraiser to support local resident with quadriplegia
The Vail Valley Charitable Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, to raise money for Brian Biggs, a 23-year-old Eagle County native who severely injured his spinal cord during a rafting trip in June 2022, leaving him with quadriplegia. Biggs grew up in the valley and graduated from...
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
The knowns, unknowns of how Universal Preschool will look in Eagle County￼
Changes are coming this year to early childhood education as Colorado prepares to roll out Universal Preschool in the fall. While not completely “universal,” as the name might suggest, the program will provide tuition credits for all 4-year-olds (and some 3-year-olds) attending preschool across the state. The program...
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America
What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
Letter: Get some photography back in the Vail Daily
Chris Dillmann is what brings most people to the Vail Daily. Why aren’t there at least three paid photographers on staff? People these days gravitate to pictures way more than text, initially, fortunate or not. Get some photography back in the Daily! Those old photos that are published from...
Vail, Eagle County businesses report a strong Christmas and New Year’s holiday season
The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are always busy in Eagle County. This season was no exception, even with some travel complications. Josephine DeLucinge is the gallery director at the C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. DeLucinge noted that even with flight cancellations and occasional closures on Interstate 70,...
Vail looks to create artists in residency program with proposed studio in Ford Park￼
Vail is on its way to bringing an Artist in Residency program to the town, which it hopes will further its mission of enhancing its cultural vitality. On Tuesday, members of the Vail Town Council expressed their support for a first look and proposed design of the Artist in Residency Studio in Ford Park.
East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters
East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000-square-foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its grand opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. East West Hospitality has also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023. Located...
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
Salomone: Say hello to hard water
Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Local nonprofit promotes backcountry safety with upcoming education programs
Colorado snowpack numbers are soaring after a slew of early season storms, and local nonprofit Gore Range Gravity Alliance is offering various events in the coming month to help people plan and prepare for safe backcountry trips throughout this active winter season. Founder Amanda Marchiani created the group one year...
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Announces Character, Courage and Commitment (3C) December 2022 Award Recipients
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) announced their Character, Courage and Commitment (3C) December 2022 Athlete Award winner Will Bentley and their 3C December 2022 Staff Award winner Miha Kurner. Both SSCV athlete and staff recipients have demonstrated the highest level commitment to SSCV’s Core Values — Character, Courage, and Commitment (the 3C’s) — during their time on and off the snow.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes
Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
Anshutz: In this season of giving, we are better together
You might be asking yourself: What do a camp for children with serious illnesses and Eagle County’s local scalable food security system have in common?. This holiday season, these two very different, but important nonprofits, are teaming up to not only ensure local families have the food they need while also teaching the next generation about the power of philanthropy and collaboration.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever
Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/6/23
New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
Summit Daily News
Summit Fire & EMS responds to a kitchen fire at Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne
Summit Fire & EMS responded to a kitchen fire at Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne in the middle of the night, according to a Facebook post earlier this morning. The post, made on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, said that the organization was responding to an automated smoke alarm but a fire was discovered when firefighters arrived on scene.
Vail Recreation District’s winter adult leagues starting up
Registration is now open for Vail Recreation District’s 2023 winter adult leagues. The winter league offerings include indoor volleyball, basketball and axe throwing, all starting up in January. New for the 2023 adult basketball league is the addition of a draft league, where players register individually. Team League: Registration...
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
