Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes

Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Get some photography back in the Vail Daily

Chris Dillmann is what brings most people to the Vail Daily. Why aren’t there at least three paid photographers on staff? People these days gravitate to pictures way more than text, initially, fortunate or not. Get some photography back in the Daily! Those old photos that are published from...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters

East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000-square-foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its grand opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. East West Hospitality has also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023. Located...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Say hello to hard water

Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Announces Character, Courage and Commitment (3C) December 2022 Award Recipients

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) announced their Character, Courage and Commitment (3C) December 2022 Athlete Award winner Will Bentley and their 3C December 2022 Staff Award winner Miha Kurner. Both SSCV athlete and staff recipients have demonstrated the highest level commitment to SSCV’s Core Values — Character, Courage, and Commitment (the 3C’s) — during their time on and off the snow.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes

Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Anshutz: In this season of giving, we are better together

You might be asking yourself: What do a camp for children with serious illnesses and Eagle County’s local scalable food security system have in common?. This holiday season, these two very different, but important nonprofits, are teaming up to not only ensure local families have the food they need while also teaching the next generation about the power of philanthropy and collaboration.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever

Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/6/23

New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Recreation District’s winter adult leagues starting up

Registration is now open for Vail Recreation District’s 2023 winter adult leagues. The winter league offerings include indoor volleyball, basketball and axe throwing, all starting up in January. New for the 2023 adult basketball league is the addition of a draft league, where players register individually. Team League: Registration...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

