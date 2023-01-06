Many have wondered if the Super Bowl champion coach could head back to the sidelines and team up with the all-time great quarterback. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is expected to return to the NFL’s coaching ranks next season after taking a hiatus as a studio analyst with Fox during this current campaign. Payton has made his hopes of returning to the sideline well-known, but many believe that the former Super Bowl-winning coach will seek to specifically join a team that promises to contend as soon as possible and that has a talented quarterback for him to work with.

1 DAY AGO