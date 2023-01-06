ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy

Jim Harbaugh appears to have legitimate interest in returning to the NFL, but there is at least one team with a head coaching vacancy that reportedly does not view him as a candidate. The Carolina Panthers are not pursuing Harbaugh, according to a report from Mike Sando of The Athletic. Harbaugh was first linked to... The post Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WSAV News 3

Uga X not traveling to Los Angeles for CFP championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot Uga X will be watching his team vie for the College Football Playoff National Championship title from his home in Savannah Monday. According to WXIA, the Seiler family said the flight to Los Angeles would be difficult for the 9-year-old English bulldog. The breed’s lifespan is typically […]
