bluehens.com

Blue Hens Ranked in Final National Polls

NEWARK, Del. – Following Sunday's FCS National Championship, the University of Delaware football team earned spots in each of the final national rankings. The Blue Hens closed out the 2022 season ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and tied for No. 24 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
bluehens.com

Men's Swimming And Diving Defeats Drexel For Seventh Consecutive Win

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - The Delaware men's swimming and diving program defeated Drexel, 145-98, to begin the 2023 calendar year. It's the Blue Hens' seventh straight victory, and their second against a CAA team this season (William & Mary, Nov. 5). "We are very happy with how the team performed today,"...
bluehens.com

Men’s Basketball Falls Late at No. 23/RV Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Delaware men's basketball (9-7, 1-2 CAA) hung with No. 23/RV Charleston (16-1, 4-0 CAA) Saturday afternoon, but ultimately fell late, 75-64. Four Blue Hens recorded double-digit scoring totals. Neither team led by more than four points in the first half until Charleston took an 8-0 run...
