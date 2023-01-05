ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Walk, John David “Dave”

John David “Dave” Walk, 67, of Vienna, passed away surrounded by his family Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late John Walk & Willia Jean Valentine. Dave was a Millwright at Corning Glass...
Obituary: Still, Charles Anthony

Charles Anthony Still, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 02, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Phillip, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Phillips, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away with family at his bedside on January 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 27, 1934, a son to the late William M. and Ruth R. Phillips (Shields). Charles retired from Corning Glass and attended Union Valley Baptist Church from a young age, where he was a trustee. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Obituary: Frazer, Dwight Ray

Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away on January 07, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Straight, Ginger D.

Ginger D. Straight, 74, of Belleville, WV. passed away on January 6, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1948, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Donald Eugene and JoAnn Torrence Moore. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Alderson-Broaddus University in nursing and worked...
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
Obituary: Furr, Jane Roth Dailey

Jane Roth Dailey Furr, 75, of Parkersburg, went home to be with her Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis Lockney Roth. Jane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed...
Obituary: Winland, Doris Mae Knight

Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann

Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area. She was preceded in death by her...
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall

Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Warner, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Esther Lucille Wunderlich Hall. Marjorie graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949 and from Marietta...
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne

Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
Obituary: Lane, Howard Ralph

Howard Ralph Lane, 83, of Orma, WV, went to be with Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at WV Caring, Elkins, WV. He was born May 26, 1939, the son of the late Ralph W. and Arlie Harold Lane. He served his country in the 101 st Airborne “Screaming Eagles.” He...
Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)

John (Jack) Kitson Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, exited his earthly body on January 2nd, 2023, to join family, friends, and God for eternity. Jack was born on April 13th, 1946, to John & Blanche Kitson in Newark, NJ. After graduating from high school, Jack was drafted into the United States Army.
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul

Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
Musician Nate Terry Performs Back at His Hometown

ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.
The date for Parkersburg’s 2023 fishing derby is set

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg fishing derby will be held on April 15th. The date was decided during a meeting with Wood County Rec and the Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee Monday evening. The city is donating $2,500 to the event. Fishing Derby Committee Chairwoman Sheri Cox said that...
City of Parkersburg Parks and Rec department will hold a listening tour

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parks and rec will be holding three meetings that they are calling a listening tour. January 10, 11 a.m. at the Parkersburg City Park pavilion will be the first date of the tour, January 12, 6 p.m. in the executive conference room located in the municipal building and the last tour will be held on January 17, 5 p.m. at the South Parkersburg library.
This is Home: The power of comfort

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The power of comfort. For Cherish George’s Jackson Middle School students, the power of comfort is healing. The annual tradition on donating hand-made blankets to a well deserving cause continued this year. For the past five years, Cherish George has had her students make blankets...
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
