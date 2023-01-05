ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.

