Pasadena, CA

3d ago

Human rescue with divine intervention. like the recent teen pilot who miraculously landed the plane on the side of a road without incident. The teen credits God. Need him more today than ever before. I pray they all recover from their sustained injuries.

thesource.com

[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff

A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of an Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
People

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
People

1 Dead, 2 Injured During Shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in a busy area near Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time, while three men — described to be in their 30s — were leaving a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said, per KTLA. One of the men was pronounced dead, with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Authorities ID two women killed in AV traffic crash

SUN VILLAGE – Authorities have identified two women who were killed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in the Sun Village area. Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock, were pronounced dead at the...
LITTLEROCK, CA
People

Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas

Trina Newman-Townsend had just delivered toys to a shelter when she was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run; the alleged driver is now in custody A California man has been arrested after the death of a pastor and foster mother who was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering toys to a shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was heading back to her car with her children after dropping off the toys around 3:25 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 wounded

One man is dead and two are hospitalized today after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. After being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, the other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.There was no suspect description and the wounded victims have not been cooperating with officers, police said. The shooting closed a portion of Hollywood Boulevard while police investigated the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
