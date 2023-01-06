Read full article on original website
Human rescue with divine intervention. like the recent teen pilot who miraculously landed the plane on the side of a road without incident. The teen credits God. Need him more today than ever before. I pray they all recover from their sustained injuries.
foxla.com
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of an Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad
Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father. Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday.
1 Dead, 2 Injured During Shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The incident occurred early Saturday morning in a busy area near Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time, while three men — described to be in their 30s — were leaving a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said, per KTLA. One of the men was pronounced dead, with the...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Driver of Tesla That Plunged 250 Feet Off California Cliff Arrested for Attempted Murder
The driver of the Tesla that plunged 250 feet off California’s Devil’s Slide has been charged with attempted and child abuse. Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, on Monday at Stanford Hospital, where he is currently being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.
CHP Pursuit Suspect Hides in Family Member’s Home in Rialto
Rialto, San Bernardino County, CA: A pursuit that was initiated in West Covina for a speeding van ended Friday morning, Jan. 6, just before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the city of Rialto belonging to a family member of the suspect. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted...
Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted
Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He’s been adopted!
Pasadena Doctor Whose Family’s Tesla Plunged Off Cliff Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff — injuring his two children, his wife and himself — will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a...
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID two women killed in AV traffic crash
SUN VILLAGE – Authorities have identified two women who were killed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in the Sun Village area. Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock, were pronounced dead at the...
Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas
Trina Newman-Townsend had just delivered toys to a shelter when she was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run; the alleged driver is now in custody A California man has been arrested after the death of a pastor and foster mother who was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering toys to a shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was heading back to her car with her children after dropping off the toys around 3:25 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a...
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
An 8-year-old pit bull mix thrown over a barbed wire fence last month in Riverside county has a new home and a new name.
Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 wounded
One man is dead and two are hospitalized today after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. After being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, the other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.There was no suspect description and the wounded victims have not been cooperating with officers, police said. The shooting closed a portion of Hollywood Boulevard while police investigated the scene.
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
