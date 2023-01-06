Read full article on original website
Related
Vote for the Commercial Appeal girls athlete of the week, Jan. 1-7
Vote for the Commercial Appeal girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll...
Union City wrestling takes 5th at New Lothrop; Crance takes gold at 132 pounds as 5 Chargers earn medals
NEW LOTHROP, MI. — The Union City Charger wrestling program, the sixth ranked team in Division 4 according to the latest Michigan Grappler poll, made the long trip north on Saturday to take part in one of the most competitive individual style wrestling tournaments in the state, taking part in the New Lothrop Hall of Fame Tournament. ...
Comments / 0