clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
Clarksville road reopened following crash with injuries
Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Teen Critical After Drowning At Springfield Greenway Dam
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 17-year-old girl is critical after falling into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. The first call came into 911 at 1:41 pm, the caller reporting that a girl had drowned at the hydronic dam. The dam/mini waterfall is located adjacent to the Robertson County Fairgrounds about 100 feet from the Memorial Blvd bridge that goes over the creek and the Springfield Greenway. The dam is visible from the bridge on Memorial Blvd. The Greenway connects Garner St Park and J. Travis Price Park. LOCATION OF DAM.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Roads back open after crashes on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two injury wrecks had traffic tied up Friday afternoon. At about 2:45 p.m., vehicles crashed at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lady Marion Drive, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about the same time, vehicles crashed at Lafayette Road and Charlemagne Boulevard. Both...
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire
Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
wkdzradio.com
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
davidsonlocal.com
Fatal crash leads to 3 deaths, 1 in critical condition
{An image circulating on social media to show community support}. Although names have not officially been released, family, friends and classmates mourn the deaths of three victims killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County. The crash occurred on Friday, Jan 6, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road....
whvoradio.com
Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Old Fruit Hill Road
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between customer along a section of Old Fruit Hill Road and some adjoining roads. Christian County Water District officials say the advisory includes addresses from 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rRoad. It also includes all addresses on Wade Road, Polete Lane, and Leo Cook Road.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
Man dies after being shot inside vacant apartment in Nashville
Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning
(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
