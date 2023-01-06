ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Teen Critical After Drowning At Springfield Greenway Dam

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 17-year-old girl is critical after falling into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. The first call came into 911 at 1:41 pm, the caller reporting that a girl had drowned at the hydronic dam. The dam/mini waterfall is located adjacent to the Robertson County Fairgrounds about 100 feet from the Memorial Blvd bridge that goes over the creek and the Springfield Greenway. The dam is visible from the bridge on Memorial Blvd. The Greenway connects Garner St Park and J. Travis Price Park. LOCATION OF DAM.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire

Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
TODD COUNTY, KY
davidsonlocal.com

Fatal crash leads to 3 deaths, 1 in critical condition

{An image circulating on social media to show community support}. Although names have not officially been released, family, friends and classmates mourn the deaths of three victims killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County. The crash occurred on Friday, Jan 6, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road....
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Old Fruit Hill Road

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between customer along a section of Old Fruit Hill Road and some adjoining roads. Christian County Water District officials say the advisory includes addresses from 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rRoad. It also includes all addresses on Wade Road, Polete Lane, and Leo Cook Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic

The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning

(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
LA VERGNE, TN

