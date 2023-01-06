Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
10 Bold Predictions for Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Offseason
With a lot of suspected change coming for the Arizona Cardinals, here are ten bold predictions for what happens this offseason.
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WWLP 22News
Unhappy returns: Pats eliminated in losing to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Playing in an emotionally charged stadium, where fans and Bills players celebrated safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery after his cardiac arrest in Cincinnati, isn’t what cost the New England Patriots a playoff berth. The Patriots, who could’ve made the postseason with a win, were instead...
Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy
Jim Harbaugh appears to have legitimate interest in returning to the NFL, but there is at least one team with a head coaching vacancy that reportedly does not view him as a candidate. The Carolina Panthers are not pursuing Harbaugh, according to a report from Mike Sando of The Athletic. Harbaugh was first linked to... The post Report: 1 NFL team not pursuing Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Uga X not traveling to Los Angeles for CFP championship
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot Uga X will be watching his team vie for the College Football Playoff National Championship title from his home in Savannah Monday. According to WXIA, the Seiler family said the flight to Los Angeles would be difficult for the 9-year-old English bulldog. The breed’s lifespan is typically […]
Dennis Dodd: "I think Georgia's gonna be surprised"
Dennis Dodd joined Ben & Woods on Monday! Listen here as Dennis checks in from Los Angeles to preview tonight’s CFP championship game, why he believes TCU can surprise Georgia, the differences and similarities between the two head coaches, and more!
LeBron James talks his child, Abdul-Jabaar’s record in ESPN interview
An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced.
Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged
Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
