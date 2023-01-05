Talk of the Bay, with Chris Krohn, Tuesday, January 10th, 5-6 PM, on KSQD. Fred Keeley has worn many political hats in his 24 years serving in public office: county supervisor, state assemblymember, Speaker Pro-Tem in the California Assembly, and finally, Santa Cruz County Treasurer. And now, in the twilight of his lengthy political career he wants to run for Mayor of Santa Cruz. Keeley’s always had environmental concerns too. He currently serves on the board of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and also passed legislation that added additional park land around California.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO