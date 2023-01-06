ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Spearfish offers free pet tags in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
SPEARFISH, SD
drgnews.com

Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers. Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding...
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Hope Center looks to expand into a larger location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons. “We have outgrown...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City gas station hands out $4 million ticket

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lucky winner is bringing in the New Year millions of dollars richer. The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 produced a 4-million-dollar winning ticket bought in Rapid City. The ticket was purchased at a Corner Pantry on the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noel Rivera, a 44-year-old man from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Rivera, according to a Department of Justice release, was involved in shipping large amounts of methamphetamine and then...
RAPID CITY, SD
siouxfalls.business

New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City

This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man gets nearly 20 years for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mexico will spend nearly two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Noel Rivera, 44, was part of an organization that brought large amounts of meth from Arizona and other places to South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy