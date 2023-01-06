Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
Carscoops
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
Carscoops
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
Carscoops
2,012 HP Estrema Fulminea Set To Attempt Nurburgring EV Record This Fall
We haven’t heard much from Automobili Estrema since the company unveiled the 2,012 hp (1,500 kW / 2,040 PS) Fulminea in 2021. However, the model is back in the spotlight as the brand has provided an update and revealed the first production model will be unveiled this June. Shortly thereafter in September, Automobili Estrema will travel to the Nürburgring and attempt to set a new lap record for electric sports cars on the Nordschleife.
Carscoops
Lidar Tech From Autonomous Cars Also Helps Snowcats Build Better Ski Slopes
There’s a good chance that more than one wealthy, German Mercedes S-Class owner will arrive at the ski slopes this year having cruised down the autobahn to get there with his car’s DrivePilot autonomous function engaged. But what he probably wouldn’t know is that Lidar technology very similar...
Carscoops
Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela Sedan To Be Built In US, Ride On Honda’s New EV Platform
Sony Honda Mobility introduced the Afeela brand at CES by showing a sedan prototype that previews a production model, which will arrive in North America in 2026. While that’s a ways off, the brand is already looking ahead and thinking about their future lineup. Speaking to Autocar, Sony Honda...
Carscoops
How Ram’s 1500 Revolution Compares To Electric Trucks From Ford, Chevy, GMC, Tesla, Rivian And Lordstown
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with all the latest arrivals in the electric pickup segment including from Ram, Lordstown and GMC. Ram has finally unveiled the first details about its upcoming all-electric, full-size pickup truck with the Ram 1500 Revolution concept, so we can finally compare it to the competition. Set to go into production in 2024, it won’t hit the road until much later than its cross-town rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and even the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Today we’re asking, will it be worth the wait?
Carscoops
BMW’s Digital Key No Longer Discriminates Between Apple And Android
BMW has updated its Digital Key service to make it easier to share keys between iPhone and Android devices. In the past, the BMW Digital Key could only be shared through Apple iMessage but now, it can be passed on to friends or family through the ‘share’ function used by many apps, such as WhatsApp. It can also be sent by email or SMS and the recipient doesn’t need to have a specific app or a BMW ID to use it.
Carscoops
Sebastian Vettel Is Selling His Pristine Nissan GT-R Black Edition
A Nissan GT-R Black Edition formerly owned by Sebastian Vettel has hit the market and is looking for a new home. The four-time Formula 1 World Champion has owned an enviable array of exotics over the years, including a Ferrari Enzo and a Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series, and while this GT-R certainly isn’t the most valuable, it’s still very desirable in its own right.
Carscoops
Dodge Will Try To Stop You From Modifying Their EVs
Dodge chief executive Tim Kuniskis has revealed that the car manufacturer will not allow third-party tuners to modify the powertrains of its forthcoming EVs. The carmaker has previewed its electric future with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept and at the recent SEMA Show, announced a host of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades that will be offered for the production model. When asked by Muscle Cars & Trucks whether tuners would be able to work their magic on the EV powertrain, Kuniskis gave a definitive answer.
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Carscoops
Video Proves Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta Still Performs Terribly In The Snow
While automakers have made great progress in terms of safety and ADAS over the past decade, the dream of a fully autonomous production car has yet to be achieved. A new video from the snowy roads of the Detroit area proves that the latest update of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system can’t function properly in bad weather, with its performance deemed dangerous to say the least.
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Carscoops
Is This BMW M4 Ute Conversion A Stroke Of Genius Or Not?
This is the BMW M4 Maloo and while it has been so expertly built that you may think it’s a project from BMW itself, it actually isn’t. The intriguing M4 Maloo was unveiled at the 2022 SEMA Show and brought to life by DinMann. It started out as a regular M4 Competition but the entire rear section of the car has been replaced by a bed built over a custom metal frame. YouTuber Cars with Miles recently had the opportunity to check it out.
Carscoops
Researchers Hack Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, And Other Luxury Vehicles
A wide variety of automakers were notified of major cybersecurity flaws in their vehicles by white hat hackers. The researchers discovered late last year that they could find owners’ personal information, find live GPS data, and even start and stop some vehicles remotely. The hackers disclosed these weaknesses to...
Carscoops
2030 Porsche 911 Concept By Independent Designer Imagines A Minimalist EV Future
This story contains renderings created by designer Nicolas Vigier that are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. Porsche is known for its evolutionary approach to the design of its models, especially when it comes to the 911. So how will the iconic sportscar look in an EV-only world? Independent designer Nicolas Vigier showed his vision for the future of the 911 in his latest project.
Carscoops
This Is How The Toyota GR Yaris Is Meant To Be Driven
Every now and then, a new hot hatch comes along that shakes up the market and puts everyone on notice. The Ford Focus RS did that in 2015 and in 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris did the same. Developed as the first real vehicle from Toyota’s GR division (the Supra...
Carscoops
At Full Speed, A Used Nissan Leaf Can Run Out Of Energy In Just 21.6 Miles
The transition to electrification is happening just a little more each day. One aspect of performance that electric cars are still trying to tackle is how they manage driving at high speeds for extended periods of time. Well, here’s a video of a used Nissan Leaf going as fast as it can for as long as it can before it runs itself empty.
Carscoops
VW Dressed The ID.4 GTX In A Furry Cat Costume And Washed It
Local arms of automakers are usually limited to marketing material from the parent company but sometimes they get really creative with their own publicity stunts. This is what happened in the case of Volkswagen Sweden which made a furry VW ID.4 GTX that resembles an oversized zero-emission cat. The one-off...
Carscoops
Rogue Fan Causes Confusion By Applying For Boat And Plane Trademarks On Tesla’s Behalf
Jerome Eady said he was just trying to help when he applied for trademarks on Tesla’s behalf. The self-professed fan of the brand, though, mostly caused confusion, after his actions led some to believe that the automaker was working on boats and airplanes, in addition to cars. Trademark applications...
Comments / 0