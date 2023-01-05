Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school’s Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Jan. 8-14)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore — a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport — will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Kingsport Times-News
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 8-14)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County students awarded in Rotary essay contest
GATE CITY — Last month, the Scott County Rotary Club awarded five students in the Rotary Service Above Self Essay Contest. Students were required to submit a one- to two-page essay that aligned with the Rotary club motto. The essays were judged by local Rotarians and community representatives based on originality, development of theme and mechanics and neatness.
Kingsport Times-News
'The Holocaust: Bearing Witness' exhibition on display at Johnson City Public Library
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Public Library is currently hosting an exhibition about the Holocaust, the 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of six million Jews. “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” is set on the library’s second floor and runs through Feb. 3. The exhibition is made up of posters that chronicle, through photos and short narratives, how the Holocaust emerged and how its survivors recall the event. The featured survivors all made their homes in Tennessee after the Holocaust.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
KINGSPORT — Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities,” according to NSCC’s website. The occupation is expected to see higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Kingsport Times-News
Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way. All Memorial Park Community Center programming will resume on regular schedule. For more information, call 423-283-5815.
Kingsport Times-News
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Blountville man arrested for boat thefts
A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas. Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.
Kingsport Times-News
'Perfect storm' allows Furman to sink ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — Furman turned up the heat near the end of the first half and turned away East Tennessee State in Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game at Freedom Hall. The Paladins scored 11 unanswered points near the end of the first half for a 17-point...
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Juvenile stabbed in leg outside Unaka High School
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Carter County School Department report that a juvenile was stabbed outside Unaka High School on Friday evening. The victim suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening to the upper leg and was transported to a local hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad, according to Abby Frye, public information officer for the sheriff’s department. Frye said investigators took a juvenile into custody.
Kingsport Times-News
Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire
KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum chemistry students, faculty contribute to cancer research
GREENEVILLE — Research by undergraduate chemistry and biology students at Tusculum University into another method to treat cancer, one that would spare healthy parts of the body, will benefit from a new grant that will enable the professor guiding them to dedicate additional time to the initiative. The Appalachian...
