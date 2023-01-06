ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12 reflects on last year's fatal fires in New York City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9Nfe_0k55c9ED00

Citywide statistics show that more people in New York City lost their lives in fires last year than in the past decade.

In 2022, a total of 99 people died due to fires throughout New York City, according to numbers from the FDNY.

In 2017, which was considered a record-setting year at the time, there were 73 fire deaths in New York City.

Both 2017 and 2022 share one thing in common – both years were marked by one single fire killing over 12 people. In 2017, 13 people died in the Bronx during an apartment fire on Prospect Avenue, and in 2022, 17 people died in the Bronx during the Twin Parks fire.

Even if those 17 Twin Parks victims survived, 2022 still would have been the highest fire death toll in 10 years.

According to the Red Cross, fire responses increased by 20% in the Bronx and 18% in Brooklyn in 2022, and both boroughs saw an increase in fatal fire victims, with 37 in the Bronx and 24 in Brooklyn.

Battalion Chief Jeffrey Facinelli says he has some idea of what’s causing the increase in the fires citywide.

“We hear about these lithium-ion battery fires – couple that with the traditionally busy time of the winter and that’s just going to compound the number of fires we’re going to,” said Facinelli.

In 2020, the FDNY reported electrical fires as the leading cause of fire fatalities

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Cops flood into Upper West Side after shot fired during wild police pursuit, NYPD says

An Upper West Side car stop by police ended with three men in cuffs — one charged with attempted murder — after a wild pursuit in which a gunshot was fired, the NYPD said Saturday. Scores of cops flooded into Riverside Park on Friday afternoon in a crazed scene that shattered the peace of the normally quiet neighborhood. Officers were initially responding to a report of shots fired at a car on ...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers

A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and right now, the epicenter appears to be New York City. Three out of four new COVID cases in the city appear to be the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant. New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers. A new COVID variant is spreading across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD

A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies

NEW YORK, NY – An armed robber that struck a 7-Eleven on Queens Boulevard last Monday struck again on Thursday. This time, the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 3:15 am, an unknown individual entered a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Boulevard. “The individual demanded money from the register and simulated that he had a firearm in his waistband. The individual removed $200 cash from the register and fled the location heading northbound on 43 Street,” the NYPD reported. On Thursday, a suspect matching the same description as Monday’s suspect entered the The post Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy