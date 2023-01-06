ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Amazon kicks off free hours at Brooklyn Children’s Museum

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Amazon is providing free hours at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum to start off 2023, marking the second year Amazon has partnered with the museum to give back to families in the community.

The free program will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday.

The museum features unique exhibits, from art studios to live animals and music workshops.

“Your kids can leave the experience here, and that is so important for children to self-guide and have their own independent experiences,” said Stephanie Wilchfort, president and CEO of the museum. “The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is a safe space for that.”

In 2022, the museum provided free admission to 70,000 visitors and hopes to serve even more this year

