KEVN
Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Planning Commission OKs initial plan for Hope Center move
Rapid City, S.D. — Rapid City’s Planning Commission on Thursday approved a plan that will let the Hope Center relocate to a much larger facility. They’re currently located in a cramped building in downtown Rapid City, a block off St. Joseph Street. The new facility would be...
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KEVN
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, OneHeart in downtown Rapid City is celebrating its 2 year anniversary. The idea for OneHeart started in 2019 and 4 years later they opened their doors. “OneHeart is what we call a transformation campus and what that means is that we create a...
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law is affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
KEVN
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem
A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
newscenter1.tv
Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
KEVN
Main Street parking garage undergoing construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
newscenter1.tv
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
KEVN
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KEVN
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
