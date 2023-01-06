Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law is affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
KEVN
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
KEVN
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
newscenter1.tv
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KEVN
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather. The...
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KEVN
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
KEVN
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, OneHeart in downtown Rapid City is celebrating its 2 year anniversary. The idea for OneHeart started in 2019 and 4 years later they opened their doors. “OneHeart is what we call a transformation campus and what that means is that we create a...
newscenter1.tv
Over 60 vendors attend 46th annual Bridal Showcase to help soon-to-be married couples; here are 5 things to know about the event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, January 7, the 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosted by Black Hills Bride was held at the Best Western Ramkota. The event has been, and continues to be, very helpful for soon-to-be married couples. Here are some things you should know about the event:
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KELOLAND TV
Man gets nearly 20 years for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mexico will spend nearly two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Noel Rivera, 44, was part of an organization that brought large amounts of meth from Arizona and other places to South Dakota.
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KEVN
Main Street parking garage undergoing construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
Comments / 0