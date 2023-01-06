ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MDT to present Ninepipe Corridor Feasibility Study at open house

MISSOULA, Mont. — A study of Highway 93 Ninepipe corridor evaluates the feasibility of improvements in the area. The 4 1/2-mile study corridor stretches from Gunlock Road to Brooke Lane near the Ninepipe and Kicking Horse Reservoirs. The Montana Department of Transportation will hold an open house to present...
BLM seeks public input on oil, gas lease sale

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakota State Office invites the public to provide input on 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. Officials say minimum bids for all parcels up for lease will be $10 per acre, with royalty rates at 16.66%...
Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
BLM Montana, Dakotas office seeks public input on upcoming sale

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is initiating a 30-day period to receive public input on 52 parcels in Montana and 20,951 acres in North Dakota. These will be included in an upcoming lease sale. Instructions on how to comment can be found here.
FWP seeks public comment on multiple proposals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals before they go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Feb. 22. Public comment ends on Feb. 3. More information can be found on the FWP website. FWP released the following proposals and information:
Gas prices on the rise again

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gas prices have increased some over the past week. AAA reports demand is higher than expected and supply is lower again across the U.S. The national average is up 7 cents on the week, to hit $3.28. Montana is sitting at $2.98/ gallon. A month ago,...
Elk Camp at the Capitol celebrates Montana outdoor legacy

MISSOULA, Mont. — In celebration of Montana's outdoor legacy, the Montana Citizens' Elk Management Coalition is welcoming hunters and anglers to join lawmakers during Elk Camp at the Capitol. The camp provides Montana hunters and anglers opportunities to connect and discuss wildlife and habitat policy with lawmakers in the...
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/7/23

It is one week into the new year, and things are looking great as far as fishing opportunities. If you plan on hitting the hardwater or even wet water, know where to go. Listen now to our latest audio reports from our correspondents around the state.
Montana teacher licensing report shows decline

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new state report shows a dip in new teacher licenses and renewals, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction. New licenses fluctuated over the past five years but there was a drop from 2021 to 2022. The state issued 1,646 new licenses in 2021, which went down to 1,207 last year.
Public Service Commission announces new executive director

HELENA, Mont. — Former Montana State Rep. Brad Tschida agreed to take the job of executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission, effective Jan. 17. The following was sent out by the Montana Public Service Commission:. The Montana Public Service Commission has ended its search to fill the...
899 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week

HELENA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 323,951 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 3,623 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 899 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
