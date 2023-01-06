Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
MDT to present Ninepipe Corridor Feasibility Study at open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — A study of Highway 93 Ninepipe corridor evaluates the feasibility of improvements in the area. The 4 1/2-mile study corridor stretches from Gunlock Road to Brooke Lane near the Ninepipe and Kicking Horse Reservoirs. The Montana Department of Transportation will hold an open house to present...
NBCMontana
BLM seeks public input on oil, gas lease sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakota State Office invites the public to provide input on 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. Officials say minimum bids for all parcels up for lease will be $10 per acre, with royalty rates at 16.66%...
NBCMontana
Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
NBCMontana
BLM Montana, Dakotas office seeks public input on upcoming sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is initiating a 30-day period to receive public input on 52 parcels in Montana and 20,951 acres in North Dakota. These will be included in an upcoming lease sale. Instructions on how to comment can be found here.
NBCMontana
Logan Health to host bike relay to benefit youths impacted by medical hardships
MISSOULA, Mont. — Logan Health with host a stationary bike relay event this March with the goal to raise $100,000 for youths in Montana that have been impacted by medical hardships. The six-hour event involves each team member pedaling as far and as fast as they can for 20...
NBCMontana
FWP seeks public comment on multiple proposals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals before they go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Feb. 22. Public comment ends on Feb. 3. More information can be found on the FWP website. FWP released the following proposals and information:
NBCMontana
Gas prices on the rise again
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gas prices have increased some over the past week. AAA reports demand is higher than expected and supply is lower again across the U.S. The national average is up 7 cents on the week, to hit $3.28. Montana is sitting at $2.98/ gallon. A month ago,...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
NBCMontana
DEQ offers Montanans free radon test kits for National Radon Action Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is providing free radon test kits for Montanans to test radon levels in their homes to spread awareness of National Radon Action Month. According to the DEQ, radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that builds up in the...
NBCMontana
Elk Camp at the Capitol celebrates Montana outdoor legacy
MISSOULA, Mont. — In celebration of Montana's outdoor legacy, the Montana Citizens' Elk Management Coalition is welcoming hunters and anglers to join lawmakers during Elk Camp at the Capitol. The camp provides Montana hunters and anglers opportunities to connect and discuss wildlife and habitat policy with lawmakers in the...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/7/23
It is one week into the new year, and things are looking great as far as fishing opportunities. If you plan on hitting the hardwater or even wet water, know where to go. Listen now to our latest audio reports from our correspondents around the state.
NBCMontana
Montana teacher licensing report shows decline
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new state report shows a dip in new teacher licenses and renewals, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction. New licenses fluctuated over the past five years but there was a drop from 2021 to 2022. The state issued 1,646 new licenses in 2021, which went down to 1,207 last year.
NBCMontana
Public Service Commission announces new executive director
HELENA, Mont. — Former Montana State Rep. Brad Tschida agreed to take the job of executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission, effective Jan. 17. The following was sent out by the Montana Public Service Commission:. The Montana Public Service Commission has ended its search to fill the...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
NBCMontana
899 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week
HELENA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 323,951 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 3,623 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 899 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
NBCMontana
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
