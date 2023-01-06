ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George Santos’ local office sits empty, amplifying calls for his resignation

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCsEP_0k55aVO800

DOUGLASTON, Queens — Rep.-elect George Santos — the man who said that he “embellished” his resume and life story, is set to take his seat in Congress once there’s a house speaker to swear him in , but that fact has a growing number of constituents concerned.

“I am concerned that we’re going to lose influence in Washington,” said the man who spoke with PIX11 News, but declined to give his name.

Nassau County DA announces probe into George Santos

He said that he did not vote for Santos.

His fellow Great Neck resident, Misook No, on the other hand, said, “I think I voted [for] him. But I regret it.”

No said that regret is not only over Santos’s falsified background of having worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, graduated from college, been a grandson of Holocaust survivors, lost employees in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, and so on. It’s also because Santos’ district office, on Northern Boulevard and Douglaston Parkway, has been empty since he won election in November.

As Lawrence Levy, political analyst and executive dean of Hostra University’s National Center for Suburban Studies, put it, “There’s no way that a constituent can reach the congressman-elect, and have their request for help acted upon.”

Levy said that that’s in stark contrast to other people waiting to be sworn in.

“A member-elect can do plenty of stuff for constituents,” he said in an interview, “if they have the staff or personal knowledge to get things done.”

Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says

In the case of George Santos, calls to his office on Capitol Hill go straight to a voicemail recording that announces that the voicemailbox is full.

Santos’s congressional website doesn’t even list a phone number for his district office.
That’s a clear indication of the lack of assistance that constituents are getting, according to Josh Lafazan, a Nassau County legislator and vocal critic of Representative-elect Santos.

“He hasn’t found the time to actually do the job that he lied to voters to get,” Lafazan said at a rally he organized outside of the Douglaston office that’s supposed to be turned over to Santos’s staff, from his predecessor, Rep. Tom Suozzi.

A source familiar with local real estate told PIX11 News that nobody from Santos’s team has picked up the keys at the district office, let alone tried to change the locks.

The absence has led to at least four different online petitions calling for Santos to resign, or be expelled from office.

Jody Kass, a Great Neck resident who organized one of the petitions, said at the rally that the need for Santos to step aside is greater than ever.

“This is a bipartisan issue in this district,” she said. “This is not about one elected official. It’s about the people of this community, and we want to make sure our voice is amplified.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos tweet accusing Biden of being ‘pathological liar’ resurfaces

Under-fire Congressman-elect George Santos once accused Joe Biden of being a “pathological liar” in a newly resurfaced tweet.Mr Santos is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York after admitting that he “embellished” several claims about his background, education and employment history.Voters elected him in New York’s 3rd congressional district in November’s midterm elections, but Mr Santos has been the subject of revelations about his claims ever since.This included alleged lies about where he went to prep school and university, companies that he claimed to work for, a false claim he was Jewish and even that his mother...
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Congressman-elect George Santos’ office sends out swearing-in invitations costing $100-$500

GREAT NECK, Long Island (PIX11) — The scrutiny continues for Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos as his office sends out invitations to his swearing-in in Washington. On Friday, a podcast interview re-surfaced where Santos claimed to have survived a brain tumor. In addition, a local congress member has taken steps to hold future candidates accountable […]
WASHINGTON STATE
PIX11

PIX11

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy