New Mexico child porn investigation leads to Oklahoma man’s arrest

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Woodward County man has been arrested after a New Mexican child pornography investigation led authorities to the Sooner State.

The investigation originated with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

New Mexico agents identified an IP address that downloaded more than 70 files of child pornography including videos and images. They then identified 33-year-old Tucker G. Heglin of Woodward County, Oklahoma as the owner of that IP address.

At that point, the case was forwarded to the OSBI ICAC Task Force for further investigation.

Heglin was arrested Jan. 4 at Boiling Springs State Park and booked into the Woodward County Jail on charges of Buy, Procure, Possess Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Tucker G. Heglin. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Heglin is being held without bail.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com .

